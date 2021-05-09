These Sustainable Travel Capsules Are the Best Way to Keep Your Toiletries Organized On the Go
Here at Travel + Leisure, we're always looking for the best gear and accessories that make traveling easier and more enjoyable. Often times, that includes items that help keep you pack light and stay organized, so you can spend more time enjoying your vacation and less time worrying about fitting everything into your suitcase. If you're looking for a better way to store your toiletries and other small essentials, look no further than Cadence, an ultra-organized and sustainable capsule system that's taking over the internet.
The brand offers the option to buy capsules individually or to "build your six," a more economical bundle. The magnetic capsules, made from ocean-bound plastic, snap together, allowing you to keep all your essentials in one place. Their leakproof design makes them perfect for holding everything from facial cleanser, sunscreen, vitamins, even jewelry. You can even personalize the capsules with pre-made or custom labels so you know exactly where everything is.
To buy: keepyourcadence.com, $70 for six capsules (originally $84)
And shoppers agree, Cadence's travel capsules are a must for travel and everyday life. "I absolutely love my Cadence Capsules! I love that I can bring all my favorite products everywhere I go. AND I love that I'm creating less plastic waste because I no longer have to buy travel size products when I'm traveling!"
Another reviewer emphasized how useful these capsules are for life on-the-go. "Cadence capsules have found their way into so many parts of my life in the west. Whether I'm traveling back East, to a new skiing destination, or camping out on a mountain biking adventure, I have my capsules with me. Not only great for carrying toiletries, they're amazing to have on the river while tackling whitewater or in my bike bag to re-up on sunscreen."
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.