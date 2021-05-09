These Sustainable Travel Capsules Are the Best Way to Keep Your Toiletries Organized On the Go

Here at Travel + Leisure, we're always looking for the best gear and accessories that make traveling easier and more enjoyable. Often times, that includes items that help keep you pack light and stay organized, so you can spend more time enjoying your vacation and less time worrying about fitting everything into your suitcase. If you're looking for a better way to store your toiletries and other small essentials, look no further than Cadence, an ultra-organized and sustainable capsule system that's taking over the internet.