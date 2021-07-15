This Golf Travel Bag Is Lightweight, Protective, and a Must-have, According to Amazon Reviews

The Caddydaddy Constrictor II Padded Golf Travel Bag Cover is just $100 on Amazon, but the protection it provides clubs is invaluable. It's made from thick, durable weather-proof nylon, with padding at the top to protect club heads, and there are both internal and external cinch straps to keep the contents of the bag secure during travel. In addition to the main compartment, you'll also find two spacious side pockets with heavy-duty lockable zippers where you can store golf shoes, apparel, and more. Two inline skate-style wheels make for easy rolling, while sturdy top handles allow you to carry the bag comfortably. Plus, when not in use, the bag collapses for easy storage.