This Golf Travel Bag Is Lightweight, Protective, and a Must-have, According to Amazon Reviews
If you're headed out on a golf trip, a key part of preparation is figuring out a convenient and secure way to transport your clubs, whether you're flying to a faraway destination or simply taking a road trip. This golf travel bag is a solid option for any type of trip since it's impressively protective, easy to carry, and spacious enough for clothing, shoes, and accessories, too, according to shoppers who rely on it.
The Caddydaddy Constrictor II Padded Golf Travel Bag Cover is just $100 on Amazon, but the protection it provides clubs is invaluable. It's made from thick, durable weather-proof nylon, with padding at the top to protect club heads, and there are both internal and external cinch straps to keep the contents of the bag secure during travel. In addition to the main compartment, you'll also find two spacious side pockets with heavy-duty lockable zippers where you can store golf shoes, apparel, and more. Two inline skate-style wheels make for easy rolling, while sturdy top handles allow you to carry the bag comfortably. Plus, when not in use, the bag collapses for easy storage.
To buy: amazon.com, $100
With an average 4.6 out of five stars, this particular golf travel bag is a favorite among Amazon shoppers. "I was able to travel with an expensive set of ladies Callaway clubs, my shoes, clothes and plenty of golf balls," one reviewer wrote. "It stands up on its own, wheels easily and is surprisingly light when it has much padding and protection built in."
Another reviewer complimented the bag's durability and how well it protected their clubs. "The CaddyDaddy is really well formed so that the clubs are in there tight, but the bag moves well on the wheels. I really like this bag, it's been great for my ample travels and no issues with clubs bending or breaking."
This golf travel bag can work for a variety of trips, whether you're traveling by plane, train, or car — if you're looking for a bigger selection, check out our golf bag roundup.
