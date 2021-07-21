The After-sun Lotion 3,900 Amazon Shoppers Swear by Is on Sale Right Now
From relaxing at a beach resort to exploring nature at scenic national parks, summer is the best time to enjoy the outdoors. But for days when you soak up a little too much sun, consider this top-rated lotion that Amazon customers swear by for sunburn relief.
As its name reveals, Burt's Bees Aloe and Coconut Oil After-Sun Soother contains two main ingredients known for their hydrating properties: aloe vera and coconut oil. Even better, the lotion is made without potentially harmful ingredients, including parabens, phthalates, and SLS.
To buy: amazon.com, $8 (originally $12)
To use the lotion, all you have to do is apply it to your face and body after sun exposure. Not only does it deeply moisturize your skin, but it also absorbs quickly, so it provides sunburn relief without leaving your skin feeling sticky.
A popular product on Amazon, the lotion has earned nearly 3,900 five-star ratings. Shoppers say that the after-sun soother lives up to its name. "I have been using this lotion for after sun care for years," one customer wrote. "It instantly soothes the pain from sunburns, and smells very pleasant (I would describe it as a very clean scent with gentle floral accents; the coconut is subtle and not overpowering). The best thing about this lotion is that it does not leave a film on your skin like aloe Vera gel. Instead, it soaks in and leaves your skin feeling smooth."
"This lotion is perfect," another shopper wrote. "In addition to going on smoothly and absorbing quickly, it moisturized my burned skin, hastened the process of helping new skin come through, and it smells heavenly."
The lotion typically costs $12 on Amazon, but it's currently marked down to just $8. So add this summer essential to your cart while it's on sale.
