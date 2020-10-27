This Furniture Brand Makes Couches That Charge Your Phone — and It Just Launched a New Collection
Burrow, the clever direct-to-consumer furniture brand known for its easy-to-assemble sofas and highly convincing banner ads, just launched its latest sofa collection. With the same attention to detail, ease of unboxing (and even carrying up your fifth floor walk-up), soft materials, and structured, modern look, the newest Range Collection is as customizable as it gets with sofas.
Scandinavian- and mid-century-inspired, the Range Collection features a low-profile and adjustable backrest recline levels that mimic the luxury sofas of the 1950s, just much more tech and design savvy. The collection's wide, deep seating is inviting and comfortable, but has been tested to withstand use over time and maintain its structure.
Customers are able to customize their dream seating arrangement starting with a single plush seat with the ability to expand the modular sofa in any direction. Don't want arm rests on one side of the sofa? You got it. Interested in incorporating integrated oak and walnut side tables on the ends or even in between two seats? Go ahead. Curious about Burrow but want to start small with the ability to add more seats, surfaces, ottomans, and more to your couch in the future (of your same, custom design)? The choice is yours.
“To build the new Range collection, we re-imagined every element that makes a sofa,” Evan Clabots, Burrow's VP of Product and Merchandising, said. “Starting from a single seat, we’ve created a universal seating system you can build onto — allowing you to create any shape, for any space. It’s that ultimate flexibility that customers have come to know Burrow for, and this time we’ve delivered the same Burrow core tenets — customizability, premium materials, and convenient delivery — in a sophisticated, minimalist design that takes comfort to the next level.”
The collection is available in three stain and scratch-resistant fabrics: Stone Gray, Heather Charcoal, and Navy Blue.
To buy: burrow.com, from $425
