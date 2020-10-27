This Furniture Brand Makes Couches That Charge Your Phone — and It Just Launched a New Collection

Customers are able to customize their dream seating arrangement starting with a single plush seat with the ability to expand the modular sofa in any direction. Don't want arm rests on one side of the sofa? You got it. Interested in incorporating integrated oak and walnut side tables on the ends or even in between two seats? Go ahead. Curious about Burrow but want to start small with the ability to add more seats, surfaces, ottomans, and more to your couch in the future (of your same, custom design)? The choice is yours.