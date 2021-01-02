This Velvet Sofa That Can Handle Cat Scratches, Kid Messes, and Wine Spills Is a 2021 Necessity

Most of my favorite products are those that stand up to me being the klutz I am. We're talking machine-washable bags and stain- and wrinkle-resistant clothing only. So, when it comes to shopping for a new sofa — one that looks as good as my Pinterest boards tell me it should, but also will stay looking that way for as long as possible — Burrow was the only way to go. And now that the Burrow Nomad Velvet Sofa has been born, none of us have to sacrifice our deep desire for a chic velvet sectional (just me?) for a living room seating arrangement that can stand the test of time and wear.