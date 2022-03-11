This Shopper-loved Swim Cover-up Is a Must-have for Your Next Beach Vacation
Whether you're daydreaming of a tropical getaway or are about to embark on a spring break vacation, it's never too early to start shopping for warm-weather essentials. If you're headed to a beach on your next trip, a stylish, versatile cover-up that you can wear on the sand, by the pool, and even into town will take you far. Amazon shoppers love this button-up version that comes in a wide array of colors, and it's just $27.
The Bsubseach Loose Long Sleeve Swim Cover-Up is made from lightweight rayon and has a slouchy, oversized fit. It has buttons all the way down the front, a longer hem in the back for extra coverage, two front pockets, and three-quarter length sleeves. Since it's so light and airy, it's easy to pack in your suitcase and throw in your beach bag, making it a great option for travel. Some customers mentioned that although the material tends to wrinkle, you can easily refresh the piece with a steamer or wrinkle-release spray.
While it's only available in one size, many shoppers compliment how well it fits different body types. You do, however, have 23 colors to choose from, including basics like white, black, and army green, as well as bolder options such as sea blue, bright orange, and fuchsia, so you'll be sure to stand out on the beach.
Amazon reviewers love this cover up, giving it more than 2,800 five-star ratings. It's even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge, and many say they plan to buy it in multiple colors. According to one shopper, it transitions "from beach to town perfectly" thanks to the style, fabric, and design. "I love the buttons down the front and on the pockets so you can wear it open like a robe or buttoned up like a shirt," they noted.
Another customer shared how versatile the cover-up is, calling it "pretty, flowy and long enough to wear around a resort without feeling underdressed." A different shopper emphasized how well it elevates their beach outfits. "I use it as a beach cover-up over board shorts, which turns my swimsuit into a cute outfit I can wear casually anywhere," they wrote.
If you're looking for a stylish beach cover up for your next vacation, be sure to check out this pick from Bsubseach on Amazon. Since it's so affordable, you might even want to add multiple colors to your travel wardrobe.
