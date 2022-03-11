This Shopper-loved Swim Cover-up Is a Must-have for Your Next Beach Vacation

The Bsubseach Loose Long Sleeve Swim Cover-Up is made from lightweight rayon and has a slouchy, oversized fit. It has buttons all the way down the front, a longer hem in the back for extra coverage, two front pockets, and three-quarter length sleeves. Since it's so light and airy, it's easy to pack in your suitcase and throw in your beach bag, making it a great option for travel. Some customers mentioned that although the material tends to wrinkle, you can easily refresh the piece with a steamer or wrinkle-release spray.