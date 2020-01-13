This Durable Insulated Tumbler Lets You Take Any Drink To-go

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you're sitting around a campfire at home or jetting away to a beach, there's a good chance you'll have a drink in your hand. But traveling with glassware is no easy task. Luckily for travelers, there's a much easier and more sustainable way to take beverages on-the-go without worrying about breaking glass, spilling, or losing track of your drink.

The Uncork'd XL 14-ounce Wine Tumbler from BrüMate is an insulated stainless-steel cup that makes it much easier to travel with a beverage.

The tumbler fits comfortably in your hand, but at 14 ounces, it's big enough to hold over half a bottle of wine. And since it's made from stainless-steel, you can take it anywhere, including glass-free zones at parks and beaches. The triple-insulated tumbler expertly maintains a beverage's temperature for hours without taking on a metallic aftertaste, thanks to the brand's BevGuard technology. Plus, a splash-proof lid ensures that you won't spill a drop, even when you're on-the-go.

Amazon shoppers love BrüMate's convenient tumblers, which are available in 27 colors. "This works well to take around to sip water or other beverages. The center of gravity is low so it is not likely to be accidentally overturned and it fits nicely in the hand," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper praised the tumbler's versatility. "This cup is great for enjoying a glass on the couch without worrying about my dogs knocking me and spilling it. It keeps my wine nice and cold, which I really value! I use it when I take warm baths, I still have my ice cold wine. And it’s SO cute."

