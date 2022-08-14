These Ultra-cushioned Sneakers Are So Comfortable and Supportive, Even Nurses Love Them

Shop them now while they’re $30 off.

By
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart
Published on August 14, 2022

Brooks Ghost 14 sneakers
Photo: Courtesy of Zappos

When it comes to finding a great pair of comfortable walking shoes, who better to turn to for advice than someone who is on their feet all day? Nurses, teachers, and warehouse workers all agree that the Brooks Ghost 14 Sneakers are the best option for spending an entire day standing and walking around.

Designed as running shoes, the sneakers boast ample cushioning for comfort, rubber soles that provide excellent traction, and a soft fabric lining that doesn't cause blisters. In fact, they are so supportive of your feet, that the American Podiatric Medical Association has given them a Seal of Acceptance for promoting good foot health.

The lace-up design allows you to find a custom, comfortable fit, while the mesh uppers make the running shoes super breathable, meaning your feet won't overheat even during hot summer days. Plus, shoppers say the sneakers are super lightweight, so they won't weigh you down (or take up much room if you pack them in your suitcase).

Brooks Ghost 14 sneakers
Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, $110 (originally $140)

One warehouse worker who is on their feet for 10-12 hours a day raved, "I was able to wear these all day straight out of the box. I used to have knee and hip pain, but that is a thing of the past since switching to Brooks." Another shopper wrote, "I wear these all day as a teacher who stands all day. [I] can't wear anything else. Nothing else even comes close."

Brooks Ghost 14 sneakers
Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, $110 (originally $140)

Several nurses agreed and said these are the only shoes they can wear on long shifts. The Brooks Ghost 14 Sneakers are "a fabulous work shoe for us nurses with foot and knee pain but also a great workout shoe for the gym," one wrote. Others say the pair is also a great travel shoe. One person who bought a second pair said they were "just as comfortable as the first, which lasted a long time and [I] logged a lot of miles walking on vacation and day-to-day around town."

There are 27 colors to choose from, so you shouldn't have trouble finding a style (or two) that you love, and sizes range from 5 to 13. Plus, they even come in narrow, medium, and wide widths. Normally, the beloved sneakers will set you back $140, but they are currently on sale for just $110 at Zappos. Whether you're wearing them to work, on vacation, or just to the gym, this is the perfect time to score the comfy walking shoes for way less.

Brooks Ghost 14 sneakers
Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, $110 (originally $140)

