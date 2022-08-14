Best Products Style Shopping These Ultra-cushioned Sneakers Are So Comfortable and Supportive, Even Nurses Love Them Shop them now while they’re $30 off. By Rebecca Carhart Rebecca Carhart Instagram Website Rebecca Carhart is a senior e-commerce writer and strategist on Dotdash Meredith’s news and deals travel team. Her reviews of products across the fashion, beauty, home, and travel spaces have appeared on TravelandLeisure.com, InStyle.com, People.com, and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on August 14, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Zappos When it comes to finding a great pair of comfortable walking shoes, who better to turn to for advice than someone who is on their feet all day? Nurses, teachers, and warehouse workers all agree that the Brooks Ghost 14 Sneakers are the best option for spending an entire day standing and walking around. Designed as running shoes, the sneakers boast ample cushioning for comfort, rubber soles that provide excellent traction, and a soft fabric lining that doesn't cause blisters. In fact, they are so supportive of your feet, that the American Podiatric Medical Association has given them a Seal of Acceptance for promoting good foot health. The 12 Most Comfortable Women's Slip-on Sneakers, Tested by T+L Editors The lace-up design allows you to find a custom, comfortable fit, while the mesh uppers make the running shoes super breathable, meaning your feet won't overheat even during hot summer days. Plus, shoppers say the sneakers are super lightweight, so they won't weigh you down (or take up much room if you pack them in your suitcase). Courtesy of Zappos To buy: zappos.com, $110 (originally $140) One warehouse worker who is on their feet for 10-12 hours a day raved, "I was able to wear these all day straight out of the box. I used to have knee and hip pain, but that is a thing of the past since switching to Brooks." Another shopper wrote, "I wear these all day as a teacher who stands all day. [I] can't wear anything else. Nothing else even comes close." Courtesy of Zappos To buy: zappos.com, $110 (originally $140) Several nurses agreed and said these are the only shoes they can wear on long shifts. The Brooks Ghost 14 Sneakers are "a fabulous work shoe for us nurses with foot and knee pain but also a great workout shoe for the gym," one wrote. Others say the pair is also a great travel shoe. One person who bought a second pair said they were "just as comfortable as the first, which lasted a long time and [I] logged a lot of miles walking on vacation and day-to-day around town." There are 27 colors to choose from, so you shouldn't have trouble finding a style (or two) that you love, and sizes range from 5 to 13. Plus, they even come in narrow, medium, and wide widths. Normally, the beloved sneakers will set you back $140, but they are currently on sale for just $110 at Zappos. Whether you're wearing them to work, on vacation, or just to the gym, this is the perfect time to score the comfy walking shoes for way less. Courtesy of Zappos To buy: zappos.com, $110 (originally $140) Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit