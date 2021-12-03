This Spa-quality Bathrobe Makes the Perfect Holiday Gift — and It's on Sale Right Now
One of the best parts about staying at a hotel is wrapping yourself up in a plush bathrobe at the end of the day. Luckily, you can achieve the same cozy feel at home with a quality robe from Brooklinen. The brand makes six types of bathrobes, but we're particularly taken with the all-season, spa-like Waffle Robe.
Right now, you can shop this robe for 15 percent off and get free shipping as part of Brooklinen's holiday sale. If you're in the market for holiday gifts (or a special treat for yourself), you'll want to explore the rest of the brand's selection of home goods, which are on sale through December 31 when you use the code HOLIDAY15 at checkout.
The Waffle Bathrobe from Brooklinen is made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, offering a soft, lightweight feel. It's both impressively absorbent and quick-drying thanks to the large surface area provided by the textured waffle weave, so it'll be comfortable to wear right out of the bath.
The robe is available in four essential colors: white, light gray, dark gray, and pink, as well as two limited edition options: Ink Blue (teal) and Dark Caramel (taupe).
To buy: brooklinen.com, $84 with code HOLIDAY15 (originally $98)
Shoppers rave about this bathrobe, giving it an average 4.8-star rating on Brooklinen's website. "I bought this waffle robe after much deliberation about fabric type and brand. I couldn't be happier," one reviewer wrote. "The waffle fabric is much thicker than I expected (a good thing!), and it fits beautifully without being too tight or too loose."
Another shopper emphasized the soft, quality feel of the 100 percent Turkish cotton. "Love this robe! Toss it in the dryer on fluff while in the shower and it's toasty and soft when you get out," they wrote. "[It's] like wrapping yourself in a hug."
If you're looking for a soft, spa-like bathrobe you can enjoy all year-round, you'll want to check out this pick from Brooklinen ASAP. And don't miss out on the brand's holiday sale, which is still going on now.
