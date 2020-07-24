Brooklinen’s New Waffle Bath Towels Will Make You Feel Like You’re Staying at a Luxury Hotel

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We'll be the first to admit it — one of the best parts of staying at a hotel is wrapping yourself in plush towels and bathrobes and lounging on a fluffy duvet. Now, it's easier than ever to feel as though you're staying at a luxury resort at home, thanks to Brooklinen's latest launch — waffle bath towels and robes. And in addition to being luxuriously soft, they're also impressively lightweight, making these towels an ideal option for summer.

We've covered ways you can turn your bathroom into a luxury hotel suite, as well as our favorite self-care products, so consider this our latest advice on making your home as stylish and comfortable as possible this summer: update your bath towels.

Waffle Bath Towels

Image zoom Courtesy of Brooklinen

There are plenty of ways you can incorporate these stylish waffle towels into your bathroom, whether you're just looking for new washcloths or planning to completely restock your linen closet with Brooklinen's Move-in Bundle, which comes with four bath towels, two hand towels, four wash cloths, and a bath mat.

The towels, which are made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, are perfect to use in the summertime because they're both lightweight and quick-drying. In particular, it's the waffle-like surface that absorbs water so quickly. Similarly, the smooth weave creates less friction, which means these towels are also great for drying hair. The towels are available in four colors, including Brooklinen's first pink shade. But whether you choose neutral grey or a pop of pink, these soft, seasonally-appropriate towels will be sure to become a staple in your bathroom.

To buy: brooklinen.com, $59 for two bath towels

Waffle Robe

Image zoom Courtesy of Brooklinen

Brooklinen's latest collection also includes a waffle weave bathrobe. It's available in three neutral colors: White, Smoke, and Graphite. The robe is made from the same absorbent, quick-drying Turkish cotton, making it an ideal companion to the waffle towels.