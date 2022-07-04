16 Best Bedding and Bath Deals From Brooklinen's Summer Sale

One of the best parts about staying at a hotel is enjoying the luxurious bedding and bath products. From the plush comforters and fluffy pillows to the ultra-soft towels and bathrobes, these items really take vacation mode to the next level.

But you don't have to wait until your next trip to experience these perks, since tons of highly rated home goods are on sale at Brooklinen — which means you can give your bedroom and bathroom an upgrade for way less. From now until July 7, the retailer is offering 15 percent off sitewide, which includes sheet sets, comforters, mattress toppers, towels, bathrobes, and more.

Keep reading for some of our favorite deals from Brooklinen's massive summer sale, but don't wait to shop, since there's only one more day to score these savings.

Best Bedding Deals

Brooklinen's bedding collection includes a variety of materials, such as classic percale and luxe sateen. If you're looking for a summer upgrade to your bedroom, check out the washed linen collection, or opt for heathered cashmere if nights are chillier where you live or if you'd prefer to start preparing for winter. You can shop sheets individually, or you can save even more when you go for a bundle, which includes a sheet set, duvet cover, and two extra pillowcases.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

Best Bath Deals

No matter what type of towels you're looking for, there's a good chance you can find them at Brooklinen. For shoppers who prefer an ultra-soft feel (the most similar to luxury hotel towels), you'll want to check out the Super-Plush Bath Towels, which are currently on sale for $64. Or, if you'd rather something packable and quick drying, the Ultralight Bath Towels are the way to go. Plus, the sale is the perfect time to add a touch of flair to your bathroom with a bath mat or shower curtain.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

Best Bathrobe and Loungewear Deals

Now that you've given your bedroom and bathroom a cozy, hotel-quality upgrade, let's turn to your closet. A bathrobe is a surefire way to make your home feel more luxurious (and it also makes a great gift for anyone who could use an extra dose of relaxation). The Super-Plush Robe and Waffle Robe are both on sale for $85, down from $99. As far as loungewear goes, you can shop unisex t-shirts, sweatshirts, and sweatpants, all for 15 percent off.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

