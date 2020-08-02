Brooklinen's Latest Bedding Will Add the Perfect Pop of Color to Your Bedroom

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

After spending so much time at home in recent months, by now many of us have taken the opportunity to give our spaces a facelift, whether that means simply adding a few new plants or completely redoing a room. But if you're still looking for ways to give your bedroom a mid-season boost, why not start by switching up your bedding? Brooklinen's latest launch includes two new colorful prints that will be sure to make decorating more fun.

And while love the classic look of Brooklinen's bedding in solid shades, we can't help but be excited by these new prints. Whether you're keen on adding a pop of color to your bedroom, or perhaps even looking for a bold print for a dorm room this upcoming school year (yes, Brooklinen's bedding comes in Twin XL), this collection might be exactly what you've been looking for.

The brand's latest launch includes two new patterns in both Classic Percale and Luxe Sateen variations. Both sheet sets and duvet covers are 100 percent cotton and OEKO-TEX certified, which means that they're free of harmful chemicals. The brand recommends Classic Percale for hot sleepers who prefer a cool, crisp feeling from their bedding, while the Luxe Sateen is warmer and buttery smooth. Regardless of which material you prefer, you can achieve the look of bold dots in shades of navy and green, which were inspired by the colors of Greece.

If you needed more convincing, just take it from the thousands of rave customer reviews. "I am a very warm sleeper so I decided to try out the classic core sheet set. Like many customers have stated in their reviews, these sheets do get softer with each wash," one reviewer wrote about the Classic Percale sheets.

Another shopper complimented the feeling of the Luxe Sateen sheets. "I love the entire luxe line of bedding from Brooklinen! The cotton feels very smooth and silky and does a good job of keeping me cool during the night."

