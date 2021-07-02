These Lightweight, Absorbent, and Packable Beach Towels Are Perfect for Summer Travel
When it's time to break out our favorite beach gear — including our trusty towels — in the summer, sometimes we realize we're in need of an upgrade. And if your beach towels are out-of-date or have seen better days, look no further than Brooklinen's Hammam Towels. The brand brings these ultra-lightweight bath and beach towels back every summer, and we can't wait to get our hands on them to enjoy for the rest of the season. And since Brooklinen is a favorite among Travel + Leisure editors for nearly all of our bedding and bath needs, it's no surprise that these towels are at the top of our warm-weather shopping lists.
Made from a blend of Turkish cotton and polyester with a terry cloth backing, the Brooklinen Hammam Towels offer a soft feel and plenty of absorbency while still drying quickly. Each towel has a strong, tight weave, which means less pulling and pilling over time (even after countless trips to the beach and pool). And with three beautiful, bright color combinations, you'll be sure to find an option that fits your style.
Shoppers rave about the style and versatility of the towels. "I've used it as both a beach and bath towel," one wrote. "It's high quality and soft, comfy, and [it] kept me warm at the beach. The color is perfect and I love the fringes."
Another reviewer went as far as to call it "hands down [the] best towel I've ever purchased." They continued, "It's a perfect size and dries FAST! I love that it can also be used as a blanket for a picnic or a light throw for indoors."
And now that beach season is here, there's no better time to shop these soft, absorbent towels that you can enjoy all summer long.
