These Lightweight, Absorbent, and Packable Beach Towels Are Perfect for Summer Travel

When it's time to break out our favorite beach gear — including our trusty towels — in the summer, sometimes we realize we're in need of an upgrade. And if your beach towels are out-of-date or have seen better days, look no further than Brooklinen's Hammam Towels. The brand brings these ultra-lightweight bath and beach towels back every summer, and we can't wait to get our hands on them to enjoy for the rest of the season. And since Brooklinen is a favorite among Travel + Leisure editors for nearly all of our bedding and bath needs, it's no surprise that these towels are at the top of our warm-weather shopping lists.