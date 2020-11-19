The Best Deals From Brooklinen’s Early Black Friday Sale

2020 has been an unexpected year in more ways than we can count, but one thing we do know for sure is that we're spending far more time at home than usual. And with that, we're also spending much more of our days in bed, whether we're actually sleeping or taking another Zoom call as we continue to work from home. There's no better time to shop for cozy updates to your home, since Brooklinen is currently offering 20 percent off sitewide as part of its early Black Friday sale. From sheet sets to bath towels to comfy loungewear, the customer- and editor-loved brand is a go-to for home essentials that you'll appreciate now and for years to come. Plus, the brand's robes and loungewear make excellent holiday gifts for nearly anyone on your list.