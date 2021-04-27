Wooden bed frame with white duvet
Shop Bedding and Bath Essentials for 20% Off Right Now at Brooklinen’s Birthday Sale
Brooklinen is a shopper- and editor-loved brand for its luxurious bedding and bath products that make you feel like you're staying at a luxury hotel right at home. And in honor of the brand's seventh birthday, Brooklinen is offering 20 percent off, sitewide. That means you can save on everything from sheet sets to bath towels to robes.
If you've been looking to update your bedding, now's the perfect time, since sheets, comforters, duvets, and more are included in this sale. You can choose from Classic Percale or Luxe Sateen, the brand's two staples, as well as seasonal favorites: Washed Linen and Heathered Cashmere. Bath essentials, including bath towels, hand towels, wash cloths, and bath mats are also all discounted, so you can give your linen closet an upgrade as well. The Super-plush Bath Towels, for example, are a Travel + Leisure editor favorite, so we'd recommend checking those out while they're on sale.
And if you're in spirit of treating yourself (or a loved one) to a cozy new bathrobe, you won't want to miss out on this sale, because you can shop the best-selling Super-plush Robe for $79 (down from its original price of $98).
Keep reading for some of the best deals from Brooklinen's Birthday Sale.
Bedding Deals
- Classic Core Sheet Set, from $88 (originally from $109)
- All Season Down Comforter, from $208 (originally from $259)
- Luxe Duvet Cover, from $108 (originally from $135)
- Down Pillow, from $80 (originally from $99)
Bath Deals
- Super-plush Bath Towels, $56 for two (originally $69)
- Waffle Bath Towels, $52 for two (originally $65)
- Classic Hand Towels, $24 for two (originally $29)
- Tufted Bath Rug, $39 (originally $48)
Loungewear Deals
- Waffle Bath Robe, $79 (originally $98)
- Super-plush Bath Robe, $79 (originally $98)
- Women's Sterling Sweatshirt, $52 (originally $65)
- Men's Clifton Hoodie, $72 (originally $90)
