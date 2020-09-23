Make Your Bedroom Feel Like a Luxury Hotel With Brooklinen’s New Comforters
These days, we all want our beds to be an oasis. Luckily, with the right products, you can make your very own bed feel like it belongs in a luxury hotel suite. Brooklinen is a brand that's well-known for its quality bedding and bath products, from stylish sheet sets to ultra-soft bath towels. And the brand just re-designed and re-launched its comforters, offering six new options, so you'll be sure to find the bedding that best fits your needs.
Related: More hotel-quality bedding
You can now choose between Brooklinen's Lightweight, All-season, and Ultra-warm comforters, all of which come in both down and down alternative variations. Whether you're a hot sleeper looking for a lightweight, breathable option or someone who likes to bundle up at night for ultimate warmth (or something in-between), Brooklinen has you covered with this latest launch.
I've always been partial to quilts versus duvets, so when I got the chance to try out the All-season Down Comforter, I was curious if I would be convinced to change my ways. (Spoiler alert: I was). This comforter is made with 700 fill power and 80 percent Hutterite duck down, which means it's plenty warm yet light enough to use year-round. Plus, the down fill is hypoallergenic and has an anti-microbial treating. The baffle box construction means that the down clusters are distributed evenly, and won't move with use. It also has an ultra-soft, 100 percent cotton sateen shell. My test was timed perfectly with the changing of seasons, and now that I'm not sleeping with the AC on, I love how cozy the comforter makes me feel without the risk of overheating. I do still like how lightweight a quilt feels in the summer; however, there's nothing cozier or more luxurious than a fluffy comforter, and this version from Brooklinen certainly fits the bill.
To buy: All-season Down Comforter, brooklinen.com, from $249
Madeline Diamond is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure, and she’s constantly fighting the impulse to overpack for her next trip. You can follow her on Twitter @madgdiamond.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.