Make Your Bedroom Feel Like a Luxury Hotel With Brooklinen’s New Comforters 

I've always been partial to quilts versus duvets, so when I got the chance to try out the All-season Down Comforter, I was curious if I would be convinced to change my ways. (Spoiler alert: I was). This comforter is made with 700 fill power and 80 percent Hutterite duck down, which means it's plenty warm yet light enough to use year-round. Plus, the down fill is hypoallergenic and has an anti-microbial treating. The baffle box construction means that the down clusters are distributed evenly, and won't move with use. It also has an ultra-soft, 100 percent cotton sateen shell. My test was timed perfectly with the changing of seasons, and now that I'm not sleeping with the AC on, I love how cozy the comforter makes me feel without the risk of overheating. I do still like how lightweight a quilt feels in the summer; however, there's nothing cozier or more luxurious than a fluffy comforter, and this version from Brooklinen certainly fits the bill.