This Brita Water Bottle Has Over 21,000 Five-star Ratings on Amazon — and It's a Must-have for Traveling

The water bottle has a carbon filter that is located inside the straw, so unwanted contaminants like chlorine get removed as you drink, keeping your water safe and even helping it taste better. "I bought this for traveling as water taste varies everywhere," one reviewer wrote. "At the Atlanta airport, my boyfriend complained about how terrible the water tasted. I filled my water bottle from the water fountain and then took a drink, and it tasted great thanks to the filter!" The filter lasts a long time before needing to be replaced, too — it can go through 40 gallons of water, which can take approximately two months, before a new one needs to be installed.