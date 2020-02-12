You Can Save Over $160 on This Expandable Hardside Suitcase on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Briggs & Riley is known as a luxury luggage brand with high-quality suitcases, often with prices to match. However, one of the brand's hardside checked bags is currently on sale on Amazon. So, if you've been the market for a new suitcase, there's no better time to shop since you can buy this bag for 25% off right now.

The Sympatico-Hardside CX Expandable Medium Checked Spinner Suitcase is on sale for $487, which is over $160 off its original price. This style of bag is available in six colors, although it's on sale for this price in dark brown and bright red.

To buy: amazon.com, $487 (originally $649)

The 27-inch bag includes the brand's patented CX system, which allows it to expand enough to provide almost 20% more packing space, then compress back to its original size. According to Briggs & Riley's website, this bag is ideal for a four to seven day trip, depending on what type of packer you are and how you use the bag's expandable feature. The exterior is made from polycarbonate, which is tough yet flexible. This suitcase also features an aluminum telescoping handle with three height options, a built-in TSA-friendly lock, and 360-degree spinner wheels.

The interior of the bag makes packing a breeze, thanks to a zippered mesh panel that is designed to hold a suit or other garments securely. There are also adjustable compression panels with buckles in the main packing compartment that keep clothes flat and minimize wrinkles.

And while the 27-inch Medium Checked size is on sale right now, this style of suitcase is also available in carry-on and large checked sizes.

