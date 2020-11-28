This Expandable Suitcase Is 60% Off This Cyber Monday — and It Has a Pocket for Everything

Traveling may be difficult right now as COVID-19 continues to spread, but that doesn't mean you can't remain hopeful that 2021 will bring plentiful safe travel opportunities. If you're hoping to jet set across the globe next year, a practical new suitcase is exactly what you should invest in this Cyber Monday. And if you want to score some major bang for your buck, look no further than Brigg's & Riley's Baseline 25-inch Expandable Wheeled Packing Case, which is currently 60% off at Nordstrom.
From rolling duffles to backpacks, Briggs & Riley is known for its quality luggage — and with a lifetime repair guarantee, it's hard to justify passing it up for another brand. The Expandable Wheeled Packing Case is a perfect representation of Briggs & Riley's dedication to making travel easier for its customers. Just as the name suggests, the bag expands by up to 25% and then compresses its contents, making it a smart option for extended trips and overpackers. And with an oversized fold-out front pocket, the Packing Case truly has a spot for everything.
But it's not just this bag's spacious interior that impresses us. Designed with a durable ballistic nylon exterior, the Packing Case expertly resists moisture, abrasions, and wear of any kind, all while remaining lightweight and easily navigable. Not to mention, this bag is equipped with signature SpeedThru and Outsider pockets, which make it easy to quickly access the contents of the bag at any point.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $250 (originally $625)
Normally over $600, you can get your hands on the Packing Case for just $250 through Cyber Monday. If you're in the market for a new piece of luggage, take advantage of this deal — you may not find another one like it in 2020.