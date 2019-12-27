These Are the Best Items to Buy From the Briggs & Riley Luggage Sale on Amazon

This sale only lasts until New Year's Eve. 

By Madeline Diamond
December 27, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Courtesy of Amazon

If your New Year's resolution is to travel more, there's a good chance you're in the market for a new suitcase. Just in time for holiday and new year travel, the luxury luggage brand Briggs & Riley is having a sale on Amazon.

From laptop backpacks to hardside spinner suitcases, you can save up to $100 on purchases of $499 or more and $50 on purchases from $250 to $498. 

Related: I Found a Lightweight Bag Perfect for Travel — and It Converts From a Tote to a Backpack

The luxury luggage brand is known for its CX compression system, which allows a suitcase to expand up to 2.5 inches — adding 25% more packing space — and then compress back to its original size. You can find this feature in both carry-on and checked luggage sizes, as well as hard and softside luggage. 

We rounded up the best deals from the sale, which lasts until December 31. 

Baseline 22-inch CX Softside Carry-on Suitcase 

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $469 (originally $569)

Sympatico Medium CX Hardside Spinner Spinner Suitcase

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $549 (originally $649)

Large Checked CX Softside Suitcase

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $645 (originally $745)

Baseline Expandable Cabin Bag

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $225 (originally $275)

Medium Cargo Backpack

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $279 (originally $329)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com