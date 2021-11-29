This Luxe Luggage Brand Rarely Goes on Sale — But Best-selling Bags Are Up to $100 Off Right Now
If you're looking for a new suitcase this holiday season, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to shop. Plenty of best-selling, shopper-loved luggage is on sale on Amazon right now, including brands that rarely go on sale. Briggs & Riley is known for its high-quality suitcases and other travel gear, and many of its signature bags are on sale for $100 off right now. And while all of the suitcases included in the sale are solid picks, we have our eye on an expandable carry-on spinner bag that's on sale for $549.
The Briggs & Riley Baseline 22-inch softside carry-on is a favorite among Travel + Leisure readers, and it's no surprise why. The suitcase is made from a soft yet durable ballistic nylon designed to resist stains. It also has four 360-degree spinner wheels and a sturdy retractable handle that makes maneuvering the bag a breeze.
It comes with various helpful organization pockets, including a built-in garment suit bag, a mesh zippered interior compartment, and a secure yet easily accessible exterior pocket. Plus, the bag has a unique compression expansion system that offers an extra 2.5 inches of packing space. The suitcase is available in three colors: black, olive, and navy, although only black and olive are still in stock and included in this sale.
To buy: amazon.com, $549 (originally $649)
Amazon shoppers compliment this bag for its style and how well it keeps up with busy travel days. One reviewer called out the suitcase for its thoughtful details and how easy it is to pack. "The bag is very well made," they wrote. "Everything is perfectly laid out, and the compression tech is a game changer, you really can fit an absurd amount into the bag."
Another reviewer complimented the bag's lightweight feel and how easy it is to carry. "I'm a corporate pilot and regularly pack for trips 3-5 days in length," they wrote. "This bag is perfect for these trips. It's lightweight, incredibly easy to roll and maneuver, expandable, and looks good."
If you're looking for a stylish, durable suitcase that will last you for years, you won't want to miss out on this Briggs & Riley carry-on while it's on sale for Cyber Monday. And if you're in the market for more luggage, you can also check out the brand's hardside suitcases, rolling briefcases, and backpacks, all of which are up to $100 off.
