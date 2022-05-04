Amal Clooney and Blake Lively Love This Luggage Brand — and It's Up to 42% Off Right Now at Nordstrom Rack
Amal Clooney looks perfectly polished and pulled together no matter what she's doing. Whether she's walking the red carpet with her husband George or heading to court as a human rights barrister, you can always look to Clooney for some sartorial inspiration. So it comes as no surprise she would choose the stylish yet durable luggage brand Bric's as her go-to.
The Italian-based company has been producing high-quality suitcases and travel bags since it launched in 1952. Along with its exquisite craftsmanship, the brand is also known for its timeless and fashionable designs — which have also become staples of celebrities such as Blake Lively and Pippa Middleton — that fit perfectly in with Clooney's sleek travel wardrobe.
Like most high-end luggage brands, Bric's products can usually cost upwards of several hundred dollars, but you can currently score several items from the A-list-approved brand on super sale at Nordstrom Rack. We're talking discounts of up to 42 percent off rolling suitcases, expandable carry-ons, and duffel bags, as well as smaller travel accessories.
Right now, this 21-inch spinner bag can be yours for just $140, this nylon suitcase is marked down by $150, and you can snag this toiletry kit for a mere $60. It's rare to see such steep markdowns on the brand, so you better act fast because discounts this good are sure to sell out quickly. Keep reading to shop all the Bric's luggage deals below while you still can.
Bric's 25-Inch Nylon Spinner with Frame Suitcase
This 25-inch suitcase is made from a durable nylon material, and it features a telescopic handle and four 360-degree spinner wheels that make it glide smoothly through crowded areas. There is a handle on both the top and side of the bag, so you can maneuver into your car's trunk or an airplane's overhead bin with ease. It comes in black and dark blue, and both colorways are 42 percent off right now.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $190 (originally $330)
Bric's 21-Inch Nylon Carry-on Spinner with Frame Suitcase
Along with four spinner wheels and a high-quality nylon shell, this 21-inch carry-on bag also has a telescopic handle, adjustable garment straps, and two exterior zippered pockets that give you easy access to the items you reach for often while on the go. It also has a two-way zipper system for the main compartment, so you can get into that quickly as well.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $140 (originally $242)
Bric's BY Ulisse 21-Inch Expandable Carry-on Spinner
This cute spinner suitcase comes in a bold mango color that will be easy to spot on a crowded luggage belt. The hardshell exterior is made from a heavy-duty polypropylene that is scratch-resistant, and the bag has a built-in TSA-approved lock for extra protection and an expandable zipper to accommodate overpackers. One shopper said they enjoyed using the bag because "the inside storage is separated really [nicely] and it's extremely lightweight which I needed."
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $180 (originally $258)
Bric's BY Ulisse 31-Inch Expandable Spinner
If you always need more space in your suitcase by the end of your trip due to souvenir shopping, consider investing in this expandable spinner suitcase. In addition to having two main compartments, the travel bag also has an expandable zipper that provides an extra two inches of space when used. The blush pink and off-white colorways are more fun than their classic black counterparts and also make the perfect gift. (Psst, if you're in need of a compact carry-on instead, but love the rose-inspired hue, check out this top-selling $75 suitcase from Amazon.)
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $280 (originally $398)
Bric's 22-Inch Nylon Duffel Bag
This roomy duffel bag has two zippered pockets for added storage, one on the inside and one on the outside. There is also a luggage sleeve on the back of the bag, so you can slip it over the handle of your suitcase, and its top handles have a snap closure that keeps them together for added convenience. It even comes with a dust bag, to keep the duffel in tip-top shape when it's not in use.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $110 (originally $184)
Bric's BY Ulisse 28-Inch Expandable Spinner
This is another expandable suitcase included in the sale that provides an extra two inches of room. The dove gray color gives it an elevated feel, while the swivel wheels let you maneuver the bag quickly and efficiently. One of the main compartments has built-in luggage straps to help compress your belongings, while the other is fully zippered off to keep the rest of your items safe and organized.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $260 (originally $358)
Bric's Nylon Shave Case
This cute toiletry bag boasts a nylon shell and is lined in cotton, so it should be painless to clean in case any spills occur. There is a zippered front pocket that's perfect for storing flat items like tweezers or a toothbrush, and a roomy main compartment that has a double-zipper system. It even has a side handle that makes it super easy to transport.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $60 (originally $100)
Bric's Bellagio 2.0 21-Inch Rolling Carry-On
Looking to splurge on an ultra-luxe suitcase? This leather-trimmed option might be just what you're looking for. The sleek travel bag has a top carry handle and a telescopic handle, as well as four swivel wheels that glide smoothly. It also has two zippered main compartments and comes in both black and blue. Even better, it's the same design style that Clooney herself uses.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $406 (originally $595)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.