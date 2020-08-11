10 Brands That Make Skin Tone-inclusive Products — From Cosmetics to Footwear

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

For far too long, the term nude has only referred to a minimal range of light skin tones. However, some brands are working to be more inclusive to a wider range of skin tones, and some even focus on providing more options for people of color. After all, comfortable, wear-everywhere basics, including nude-toned clothing and shoes, are travel essentials that should be accessible to everyone.

From shoes to underwear to cosmetics, we've compiled a list of 10 brands that make stunning pieces in an inclusive range of shades. Keep reading for some of our favorites.

Shades of Shades

A flattering pair of sunglasses is a must for any trip. Shades of Shades makes luxury nude eyewear for all skin tones, including eyeglasses and sunglasses. Founder Marsha Douglas-Sydnor created the brand after growing frustrated with the lack of representation of nude shades in the eyewear industry. With that in mind, she offers a palette of 14 shades that compliment a wide range of skin tones. Shoppers can use a shade finder tool to find a pair that will suit their complexion beautifully.

Rebecca Allen

Rebecca Allen founded her shoe brand after not being able to find the perfect nude shoe for her own skin tone. Now, shoppers can choose between five nude shades in flats, sandals, and heels. Whether you're looking for a new pair of flats for everyday wear or a heeled sandal for a special event, this skin tone-inclusive brand has beautiful shoe options that will instantly become wardrobe staples.

Salone Monet

Salone Monet emphasizes the fact that "nude is not a color." Rather, the brand makes six "nude" shades that fit a wide range of skin tones. In addition to the stunning color options, each pair of shoes is made from high-quality materials, including leather and satin, by expert cobblers in Italy. While some styles are currently sold out, we have Salone Monet's site bookmarked for future shopping.

Kahmune

Kahmune makes it easier than ever to find your perfect nude shoe, thanks to the brand's "Find Your Nude" shade match guide. Each of the brand's 10 shades is named after the women of the cities and regions whose skin tones inspired them, from South Sudan to Edinburgh. Each shoe is also listed with the names of corresponding foundation shades from popular brands like L'Oreal Paris, Fenty Beauty, and Bobbi Brown, helping customers find their shade match.

Nubian Skin

Nubian Skin was founded on the principle of providing nude lingerie, hosiery, and swimwear for women of color. The brand now offers intimates for men and women, including cotton bralettes and boxer briefs that are soft and elegant essentials for a well-packed suitcase.

Nude Barre

Erin Carpenter, a professional dancer, founded Nude Barre in 2009 to provide a more inclusive range of undergarments and hosiery after years of struggling to find nude shades that matched her complexion. If you're on the hunt for comfortable nude tights and underwear, whether you're a dancer or not, Nude Barre's range is just what you've been looking for.

Knix

Knix is known for its problem-solving intimates, from period-proof underwear to anti-chafing shorts. And better yet, these undergarments come in a range of five nude shades and six sizes, so shoppers have more options than many other brands to find something that suits them.

Mented Cosmetics

Mented Cosmetics came to be after founders KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson had a conversation about why it was so hard to find the perfect nude lipstick. That's why they created a brand founded on the principle that every woman should be able to find herself in the beauty world. We love Mented's nude lipstick shade finder tool that allows shoppers to view how different colored lipsticks look on different complexions.

Fenty Beauty

Rihanna's cosmetics brand is a favorite among beauty lovers, with cult-favorite products like longwear foundation and illuminating highlighter. Fenty Beauty offers a comprehensive shade finder tool that helps shoppers find the most flattering match out of a whopping 50 foundation shades.

Exa Beauty

Exa Beauty is a clean cosmetics brand that makes cruelty-free, vegan foundation that comes in 43 shades. The brand's mission is to "provide every person with a perfect shade match." And with the brand's shade finder tool, complete with photos of what the foundation looks like when applied, you can find the right shade for you.