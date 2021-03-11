These Brands Are Supporting the AAPI Community — Here’s How to Shop 

With the recent spike in anti-Asian American hate crimes in the U.S., it's time to support the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in whatever ways possible. There are plenty of organizations you can support directly, from the Asian Pacific COVID-19 Recovery Fund to the Asian Mental Health Collective. We've also found several brands, organizations, and local businesses that have created apparel and accessories that you can shop to show your support for the AAPI community.
Some of proceeds of items on this list either benefit Asian American-owned businesses directly or organizations that support the AAPI community. From mugs and tote bags sporting the logos of customer-loved Asian American-owned businesses to apparel that's donating proceeds to charities that support the community, we've compiled a list of items you'll want to shop immediately.
This mug from Made in Chinatown features an illustration of the Jing Fong restaurant in New York City. 100 percent of the proceeds support the restaurant itself.
To buy: Jing Fong Mug, madeinchinatownny.com, $18
This keytag is made by the #NewYorkTougherThanEver initiative, which was started by fashion designer Phillip Lim and Tiffany & Co. creative director Ruba Abu-Nimah. All the proceeds of the site's merchandise go toward organizations that benefit the AAPI community.
To buy: #StopAsianHate Keytag, nytougherthanever.com, $20
Sun's Organic Garden Chinatown is a tea shop located in New York City that offers a wide variety of teas, from oolong to herbal. This tote from Made in Chinatown is donating 100 percent of the proceeds to the shop.
To buy: Sun's Organic Garden x Made in Chinatown Tote, madeinchinatownny.com, $25
Phenomenal Woman is a brand that makes apparel that supports BIPOC-focused causes, including this t-shirt, the proceeds of which benefit National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum.
To buy: Phenomenally Asian T-shirt, phenomenalwomen.us, $35
Pearl River Mart, an institution of New York City's Chinatown, partnered with the Museum of of Chinese in America on this tote bag, and 10 percent of the proceeds of each purchase will be donated to causes that benefit the AAPI community.
To buy: MOCA Shop by Pearl River Tote Bag, pearlriver.com, $22
