These Popular Brands Are Making Their Own Face Masks for Non-medical Workers

Now that some states and most major cities in the U.S. have made wearing masks in public spaces mandatory, it's definitely time to grab a few of your own. If you live in Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, or Rhode Island, masks are required by law to wear, but many counties across other states have local ordinances as well that mandate the wearing of masks in public.

The CDC advises the use of simple cloth masks for non-medical workers to slow the spread of the virus. And it's likely that a few of your favorite brands are currently making and selling face masks right now.

Here are a few brands making face masks that are perfect for non-medical workers.