These Popular Brands Are Making Their Own Face Masks for Non-medical Workers
Now that some states and most major cities in the U.S. have made wearing masks in public spaces mandatory, it's definitely time to grab a few of your own. If you live in Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, or Rhode Island, masks are required by law to wear, but many counties across other states have local ordinances as well that mandate the wearing of masks in public.
The CDC advises the use of simple cloth masks for non-medical workers to slow the spread of the virus. And it's likely that a few of your favorite brands are currently making and selling face masks right now.
Here are a few brands making face masks that are perfect for non-medical workers.
Onzie
Onzie is up-cycling the fabrics used to make its yoga clothing to create quirky printed face masks. They're sold in packs of two in pre-chosen assorted colors.
To buy: onzie.com, $24
Reformation
Reformation is manufacturing and selling 5-packs of masks up-cycled from its iconic prints and soft clothing materials. It also offers the option to donate a 5-pack to communities in need, including essential workers.
To buy: reformation.com, $25
Los Angeles Apparel
Los Angeles Apparel is selling 100% cotton terry face masks made in the USA. They're adjustable, machine-washable, and come in packs of 3.
To buy: losangelesapparel.com, $30
Birdwell
Birdwell is offering a buy one, give one promotion on its face masks crafted from SurfStretch material, which is breathable, water resistant, and was designed to protect your skin from the elements of the sea.
To buy: birdwell.com, $20
Caraa Sport
Caraa has repurposed the material used to craft its luxury sports bags to manufacture face masks, which are sold in packs of five, either to be shipped to you or to be donated to others.
To buy: caraasport.com, $25
Casetify
Not only is tech accessories brand Casetify making masks for purchase, but it has already donated 10,000 to Direct Relief — and each new mask purchase lends to even more donations.
To buy: casetify.com, $15
Vida
Vida's face masks have adjustable ear straps, metal nose pieces, and built-in filters in-between two layers of carbon-activated fabric. They're available as singles, in pairs, or in packs of four.
To buy: shopvida.com, $10
Hedley & Bennett
The professional apron brand is repurposing the materials used for its chef-wear to make face masks (buy one, give one) with just as much attention to detail. Dr. Robert Cho, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at a local children’s hospital, was consulted in the making of these non-medical grade masks.
To buy: hedleyandbennett.com, $22
Heather Taylor Home
This linen brand has started producing face masks made from its luxury cloth materials. Each pack of 10 masks, intended to be worn on rotation, sold means 10 masks donated.
To buy: heathertaylorhome.com, $50
Lucky Brand
This iconic American denim brand is selling packs of five chambray masks, made in Los Angeles, and donating packs of five for every pack sold.
To buy: luckybrand.com, $25
Alice & Olivia
Printed Alice & Olivia cloth masks are available on the designer brand's site for $10, and for every mask sold, it's donating one to communities in need of protection.
To buy: aliceandolivia.com, $10
New Republic
The shoe and accessories brand out of Los Angeles is donating a mask to its local community for every mask sold, which come in packs of 3 and are made from 100% cotton.
To buy: newrepublic.com, $12
