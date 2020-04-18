Allbirds, Summersalt, and More Brands Travelers Love Are Donating to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

From sending shoes to medical workers on the frontlines to donating funds to food banks in NYC, these brands are making efforts to lend to coronavirus relief.

In a matter of months, COVID-19 has changed the meaning of shopping. Shopping small at local stores (online or via social media) or independent sellers (shoutout to Etsy for making it almost too easy) is more important now that it could ever have been in the past. That said, our favorite larger brands and retailers are doing some great things for COVID-19 relief by donating funds or products, some without even the contingency of purchases upfront.

If you're able, shop these brands (as well as your favorite local shops and independent sellers, of course) and contribute both to the economy and pandemic relief efforts.

Rothy's

Your favorite sustainable woven footwear brand is currently working to source 100,000 non-medical masks to donate to essential workers.

Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover has partnered with Brands x Better to donate 10 percent of its total proceeds for the month of April to a chosen charity, from Feeding America to Save the Children. It's are also offering 10 percent off all orders with the code TOGETHER.

Universal Standard

Universal Standard has donated over a quarter of a million dollars to aid medical workers on the frontlines of COVID-19 relief efforts. And, while supplies last, the inclusive womenswear brand is offering a BOGO deal where the second piece is donated to a medical worker.

M.Gemi

Comfortable and beautiful Italian footwear brand M.Gemi is offering 10 percent off sitewide with the code MAGIC10 while it donates 10 percent of proceeds to Direct Relief.

Kopari

Coconut oil skincare brand Kopari, another Brands x Better partner, is donating $1 from every purchase to Direct Relief.

Nordstrom

As the largest employer of tailors across North America, Nordstrom is leveraging resources to lend to the medical supply shortage. Over 100,000 sanitized masks will be crafted by its teams of tailors and provided to Providence Health & Services.

Spanx

Spanx will be donating $5,000, the amount the CEO started Spanx with 20 years ago, directly to 1,000 female entrepreneurs and their families ($5 million in total).

Otherland

The candle company is offering 10 percent off all purchases and donating 10 percent of your purchase's proceeds to the Food Bank of NYC (code: SUNSHINE).

Allbirds

The comfy, sustainable footwear brand has already donated over $500,000 in shoes, but is now offering buyers the ability to bundle their purchases with a donation of Wool Runners to a healthcare professional.

Knot Standard

Ten percent of Knot Standard's proceeds for the month of April will go towards supplying medical workers the masks they need. By buying a $200 digital voucher, you'll receive $100 back and help those at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.

Summersalt

As another Brands x Better partner, $15 of every $125 order placed at Summersalt will be donated to the COVID-19 relief efforts facilitated by No Kid Hungry, so there's no better time or excuse to re-up your loungewear (or swimsuit collection) if you're able.

Greats

With every order, this premium sneaker brand will be donating $15 to City Harvest and offering you 25 percent off your purchase (code: COLLECTIVE25).

Bond No.9

For the month of April, this luxury perfumer is donating 20 percent of digital sales to Mount Sinai Health System in New York City to help provide for additional nurses as well as medical workers' childcare.

Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup, in collaboration with the Wu-Tang Clan, has raised $106,264.31 in 24 hours for the NYC COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. On April 10th, every cent of Milk Makeup's proceeds were donated.