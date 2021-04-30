You Can Now Arrange Flowers With the Help of Celebrity Florists Who Create Bouquets for Hailey Bieber and Chrissy Teigen

Those of us who love fresh flowers are constantly trying to make our arrangements look as camera ready as the bouquets on our Instagram feed — and we've found the perfect DIY flower arrangement service just in time for Mother's Day.

Bouquet Box, which just launched in February 2021, is essentially paint-by-numbers for florals. It's the first service that will send you everything you need to create an artfully designed bouquet at home, but let you do the arranging on your own.

Aspiring flower artists start with a welcome box, which includes a reusable vase and the tools you need to prep your flowers. Next, your fresh flowers — sourced from eco-friendly farms in South America — arrive in the mail, and you're ready to start arranging. It's a meditative, treat-yourself pastime, but it's also a great activity to do with the mom(s) in your life this Mother's Day, whether you're celebrating in person or from afar.

Bouquet Box, arrange by numbers Credit: Courtesy of Bouquet Box

Your DIY designer bouquet starts with a customized grid — which looks like a plastic tic-tac-toe board — secured over your vase. Then, you take the Bouquet Box-supplied shears and stem stripper to trim your flowers, strip off the thorns, and remove the leaves. The flowers, cut and shipped to order, are all from sustainable, Rainforest Alliance-approved farms in Colombia and Ecuador, both of which are known for their beautiful, long-lasting blossoms.

To arrange the flowers, you follow step-by-step instructions mapping out how to position your flowers within the grid. There's even private video tutorials you can access if you want the experience to feel more like an in-person flower arranging class. It's a fool-proof way to turn your DIY flower bouquet into a red carpet-ready arrangement.

The flower designers behind Bouquet Box are founder and DIY guru Courtney Sixx, and arrangers Mark Held and Michael Uncapher, both known for designing bouquets for A-list Hollywood events (think: the Golden Globes, Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding, and parties at John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's house).

Because top artistic and DIY talent has already planned out your arrangements, all you have to do is follow the paint-by-numbers-like instructions when the curated flowers show up at your door.