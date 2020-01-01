These Sweatproof Bose Earbuds Can Withstand Nearly Any Workout

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

A workout just isn't the same without music, but between wires getting in the way and wireless headphones that don't stay in your ears, it can be hard to find headphones that can keep up with your exercise. Luckily, Bose designed wireless earbuds that are specifically designed for workouts.

The Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones are durable, sweat-resistant earbuds that are perfect for workouts and unpredictable weather. They not only provide excellent sound quality, but they stay in your ears when you move, thanks to Bose's StayHear+ Sport tips that are designed for comfort and stability.

The Bluetooth antenna provides a strong, reliable connection that allows you to listen to the headphones clearly even when your phone isn't in your hand. A multi-function button on the top of the earbud allows you to play, pause, skip track, or take and end calls.

The wireless earbuds come in a charging case that provides two full charges, which equals 10 hours of battery life. And don't worry if you run out of battery in the middle of a workout — in just 15 minutes, you can gain an extra 45 minutes worth of charge. One of the best parts of these headphones is their water-resistance. Water-repellent mesh in the open ports allows the interior of the earbuds to stay dry, even when met with sweat and water. So whether you have an extra sweaty workout or get caught in the rain, these earbuds won't slow you down.

Amazon shoppers have raved about using these headphones for workouts. "From the standpoint of a person who uses these almost exclusively for running, they are perfect. I've owned a long string of running earbuds, and the sound quality of this pair far exceeds anything else I've tried. They're also much more comfortable," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper commented on the earbuds' ability to stay in their ears while exercising. "They stay put during vigorous workouts, are comfortable, and the sound quality is as good as you’d expect from Bose."

And while we love the sleek black color that will go with all of our workout gear, the Bose SoundSports are also available in blue, orange, and purple.

