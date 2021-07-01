Bose's Shopper-loved Sleepbuds Are Back and Better Than Ever
If you have trouble sleeping at night, chances are you've run the gamut of sleep accessories, from white noise machines to eye masks to earplugs. You may have even tried Bose's original Sleepbuds, a pair of noise-masking earbuds designed for sleep. While they were loved by customers (and Travel + Leisure staffers), they have since been discontinued. But luckily, the brand is back with a redesigned version that sleep-deprived shoppers are already raving about.
The Bose Sleepbuds II are not noise-cancelling. Rather, they're noise-masking, which means they provide white noise and other calming sounds to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep throughout the night. When you download the accompanying app, you can choose from a variety of white noise options, relaxing tonal environments, and naturescapes to create your ideal sleep setup.
To buy: amazon.com, $249
Unlike many other earbuds on the market, the Sleepbuds fit entirely inside your ear, offering a snug fit with eartips that form a gentle seal for passive sound reduction. The earbuds come with three sizes of silicone eartips, so you'll be able to find a comfortable fit that you can wear throughout the night, whether you sleep on your back or your side — or even if you toss and turn throughout the night. The earbuds have an impressive 10-hour battery life, plus they come with a sleek charging case that holds three full charges and makes them easy to travel with.
And even though the earbuds are new, they've already racked up over 1,800 five-star reviews on Amazon. One shopper even said "the new version is everything I had hoped for," while another emphasized that the earbuds are "comfortable, especially for side sleepers." Many reviewers mentioned snoring partners, nocturnal pets, and other factors that previously kept them up at night, but luckily, the Sleepbuds do just the trick.
"These gave me my sleep back," one customer wrote. "My husband snores, and that, coupled with me being a light sleeper meant I had restless nights with frequent waking and then having trouble falling asleep again. Out of sheer frustration I decided to give these a try. Oh joy! They work fantastic."
Whether you have poor sleeping habits or are planning a trip and know you tend to have trouble sleeping in hotels, these noise-masking earbuds are here to help. Since the previous model was so beloved by shoppers, we have a feeling these new Sleepbuds might sell out, so shop on Amazon while you can.
