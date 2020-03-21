10 Books That Will Transport You From Your Couch
If you've been spending more time than usual at home, there's no better time to pick up a book you've been meaning to read. Even if you'll be reading on your couch, a good book has the power to completely transport you to another continent, world, or time period.
We've rounded up the best books about places near and far that will be sure to take you far away from wherever you're spending your staycation.
Epic Solitude by Katherine Keith
"Epic Solitude" is the true story of Katherine Keith and her quest for meaning in the wilds of Alaska. After suffering the untimely loss of her husband, Katherine was left to care for her newborn daughter in a remote cabin in the Alaskan backcountry. She finds what she thinks is freedom from her past behind a team of dogs, but comes to learn that the only thing more challenging than surviving the brutal tundra's conditions in a long-distance wilderness race is championing her resurfacing grief and anger. Through battling her demons and the elements, Katherine proves her grit and resilience.
The Jetsetters by Amanda Eyre Ward
When Charlotte Perkins submits an essay to the Become a Jetsetter contest, she dreams of reuniting her estranged children. When she wins the contest, the family packs their baggage — both literally and figuratively — and spends ten days traveling from sun-drenched Athens through glorious Rome to tapas-laden Barcelona on an over-the-top cruise ship, the Splendido Marveloso. As lovers new and old join the adventure, long-buried secrets are revealed and old wounds are reopened, forcing the Perkins family to confront the forces that drove them apart and the defining choices of their lives.
The Night Tiger by Yangsze Choo
Set in 1930s Malaysia, "The Night Tiger" begins with a severed finger at the center of a mystery that draws together 11-year-old houseboy Ren, who is trying to save the soul of his master, and young dressmaker’s apprentice Ji Lin, who was gifted the finger by a recently deceased salesman. More suspicious deaths follow and Choo takes readers through a story steeped in folklore and superstition that will have readers questioning: What is magic and what is real? Is there a murderer in the village? Or is it a were-tiger on the loose?
Behind Every Lie by Christina McDonald
Eva Hansen has just woken up in the hospital, after being struck by lightning, to the news that her mother has been murdered. Without any recollection of what happened before being hospitalized, the police set their sights on Eva as their main suspect in the killing. If she wants to clear her name and find the person responsible for her mother’s death, she’ll have to travel to London where her mother’s past life and secrets are buried.
Once Upon a Sunset by Tif Marcelo
If you’ve ever wanted to travel to the Philippines, this book will take you there. "Once Upon a Sunset" is a moving, heartwarming, and charming novel about a woman who travels to the Philippines to reconnect with her long-lost family and manages to find herself along the way. This book is a celebration of love, family, and second chances. Marcelo brings the country alive with this mother-daughter story about family and lost loves.
The Guest Book by Sarah Blake
Spanning three generations, "The Guest Book"d deftly examines the life and legacy of one unforgettable family as they navigate the evolving social and political landscape from Crockett’s Island, their family retreat off the coast of Maine. The author masterfully lays bare the memories and mistakes each generation makes while coming to terms with what it means to inherit the past.
The Island of Sea Women by Lisa See
Mi-ja and Young-sook, two girls living on the Korean island of Jeju, are best friends who come from very different backgrounds. When they are old enough, they begin working in the sea with their village’s all-female diving collective, led by Young-sook’s mother. As the girls take up their positions as baby divers, they know they are beginning a life of excitement and responsibility — but also danger.
The Last Resort by Marissa Stapley
The Harmony Resort promises hope for struggling marriages. Run by celebrity power couple Drs. Miles and Grace Markell, the “last resort” offers a chance for partners to repair their relationships in a luxurious setting on the gorgeous Mayan Riviera. When two couples begin Harmony’s intensive therapy program, it becomes clear that Harmony is not all it seems— and neither are Miles and Grace. What are they hiding, and what price will these couples pay for finding out?
The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister
Emmeline lives on a remote island with her father, who teaches her about the natural world through her senses. What he won’t explain are the mysterious scents stored in glass bottles that line the walls of their cabin, or the origin of the machine that creates them. As Emmeline grows, however, so too does her curiosity, until one day the unforeseen happens, and Emmeline is vaulted out into the real world — a place of love, betrayal, ambition, and revenge. To understand her past, Emmeline must unlock the clues to her identity, a quest that challenges the limits of her heart and imagination.
Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn
In 1995 Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on a rare family vacation, seven-year-old Nainoa Flores falls overboard a cruise ship into the Pacific Ocean. When a shiver of sharks appears in the water, everyone fears for the worst. But instead, Noa is gingerly delivered to his mother in the jaws of a shark, marking his story as the stuff of legends. Nainoa’s family hails his rescue as a sign of favor from ancient Hawaiian gods ― a belief that appears validated after he exhibits puzzling new abilities.
