14 Books That Make Great Gifts for Everyone on Your List

It's been 10 years since Claire lost her unborn child, a tragedy that also cost her her short-term memory. She fumbles through notes, calendars, and lists to make it through each day and to attempt to get back to the Claire she was. However, she'd prefer to forget other parts of her past, too. Her mother, who abandoned her, and her ex, Tate, both come back into her life, forcing Claire to take a close look at who she wants to be. Will she begin to look forward, not behind?