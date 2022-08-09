 This Top-selling Weekender Bag Is the Ideal Carry-on for Short Trips — and It's on Sale Right Now

A great weekender bag has always been a travel wardrobe essential. But at a time when airports are a much-publicized mess, and many people are experiencing issues with checked luggage going MIA, it's more important than ever to have a go-to carry-on that can reliably and stylishly handle all your short-trip needs. (Bonus: Choose strategically and you can even make your weekender bag count as a personal item when you fly.) If you're looking to add a worthy new weekender bag to your collection, consider the one currently lighting up Amazon. The Bolosta Canvas Overnight Bag is already affordable, but it's currently on sale for as little as $36 when you apply an on-site coupon to select colors.

With more than 2,600 five-star ratings, as well as a coveted Amazon's Choice badge, shoppers are scoring this sophisticated and practical bag en masse.

It measures 19 inches long by 13 inches tall and 9.5 inches wide, meaning this weekender bag is spacious enough for several days' worth of essentials but compact enough to fit easily in the airplane overhead bin or trunk of your car. Use it as your main carry-on or your personal item on a flight; it's small enough to tuck right under the seat, as several buyers confirm.

But for its compact size, it pulls its weight. It has six interior and exterior pockets to keep you organized and it can hold two to four days' worth of clothes and accessories tidy and at the ready (and off those unpredictable baggage carousels). A pocket in front offers easy access to tech or other essentials. It even comes with a separate zippered compartment to keep dirty clothes or shoes separate from the rest of your belongings.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $36 with on-site coupon (originally $44)

Hand carry this bag — if you have the luxury of free hands — or use the detachable shoulder strap, which provides hands-free versatility. And a trolley sleeve allows this bag to sit securely on top of your rolling luggage for added convenience as you move through those chaotic airport terminals.

If you think the low price point means the bag has a low quality to match, think again, reviewers say. "It looks more expensive than it is," one five-star reviewer wrote. "There is not a single loose stitch or stray thread on this entire bag, and believe me, I looked," they continued.The reviewer calls the faux leather "heavy-duty [and] high-quality," concluding, "This has to be one of the best made budget weekenders on Amazon."

Another reviewer said they "can't believe the low price for what you get" with this top-quality bag, further describing the interior fabric as "beautiful" and noted that the material "would not rip or tear easily."

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $41 with on-site coupon (originally $45)

The bag comes in seven different colors and prints, so there's sure to be one that's just your style. Choose from two animal prints (zebra or leopard), neutral and versatile beige, black, or gray, or the more whimsical navy-and-white striped or black-and-white polka-dotted options.

Discounted now to an extra budget-friendly price point of just $36, the Bolosta weekender bag is affordable enough that you can score more than one for family, friends, and gifts. Each has enough space to carry all of your necessities for an overnight or multi-day trip, and makes a value-packed and versatile addition to your luggage stash.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $36.