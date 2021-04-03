I Feel Like I’m Sleeping at a Luxury Hotel With This Ultra-soft Duvet Set

While I've mostly stuck with affordable bedding in favor of saving money, high-quality sets truly do enhance my sleep experience. I discovered this while testing out a duvet set from Boll & Branch, a Fair Trade Certified brand that uses sustainable sources and is free of harmful chemicals, pesticides, and GMOs. Beyond its conscientious footprint, the brand's products are downright soft, durable, and attractive enough to transform any bedroom.
The brand offers a wide selection of duvet and quilt sets, but if there is one worth selecting, it's the Matelassé Windowpane Duvet Set. The set's interwoven layers of 100 percent organic cotton create a unique pattern that appears almost quilted, and is reminiscent of the brand's best-selling waffle blanket. The understated design adds the right amount of detail to my room without looking overbearing, and the classic white shade pairs well with all of my sheets, from bright colors to muted tones. The duvet cover may be the selling point, but it's worth noting that the set also includes two matching pillow cases to pull the whole bed together.
Since I received the duvet set, I've felt like I've been sleeping in the comfort of a luxury hotel room every night. Not only does it feel super soft against my skin, but it's breathable enough to keep night sweats to a minimum. And even after a couple of clumsy spills (including an entire glass of red wine), all stains have come out after a run through the wash.
To buy: bollandbranch.com, from $248
Though Boll & Branch may be flying under-the-radar, the top-quality duvet set has already won over several shoppers, many of whom say it's "worth every penny" and only "gets softer with every wash."
"I invested in a major bed upgrade over the holidays, and I knew when I came upon this option from Boll & Branch that it was 'the one'," one reviewer wrote. "The chambray fabric is soft and slightly textured (giving the bedding a relaxed vibe), while the stitched windowpane grid simultaneously keeps the overall look tidy and modern. The duvet cover fits perfectly over the Boll & Branch down alternative duvet I also bought."
"This duvet set far exceeds my expectations," another shopper said. "It is soft and adds weight and warmth to my comforter. I absolutely love it. It is well worth the cost, and will last forever. I love the zipper closures, and my comforter fits inside like they were meant to be together. Honestly, I could not be happier. I gave this purchase a lot of thought before I committed, and I am not disappointed by any means!"
The Matelassé Windowpane Duvet Set is available in three different colors — white, grey, and blue — for twin, full/queen, and king/California king sizes on the Boll & Branch website.
