I Feel Like I’m Sleeping at a Luxury Hotel With This Ultra-soft Duvet Set

The brand offers a wide selection of duvet and quilt sets, but if there is one worth selecting, it's the Matelassé Windowpane Duvet Set. The set's interwoven layers of 100 percent organic cotton create a unique pattern that appears almost quilted, and is reminiscent of the brand's best-selling waffle blanket. The understated design adds the right amount of detail to my room without looking overbearing, and the classic white shade pairs well with all of my sheets, from bright colors to muted tones. The duvet cover may be the selling point, but it's worth noting that the set also includes two matching pillow cases to pull the whole bed together.