bogg bag beach tote
This Popular Amazon Beach Bag Is Waterproof, Washable, and Almost Sold Out
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
When it comes to beach bags, it's essential to have one that suits (as it were) all the elements of a beach day, from the sun, sand, and sea to all the things we end up packing. At the same time, no one wants or needs to be carrying multiple bags that'll just get wet and full of sand anyway — unless they're washable and waterproof like the BOGG BAG from Amazon.
This mom-invented, family-designed tote bag is nearly 10 inches wide and 15 inches deep, making it able to fit up to six large towels with room for sunscreen, snacks, cell phones, and more small provisions. It's 19 inches long as well, so all you remote working types can throw in your laptop and tablet (in cases, of course) ahead of your workday at the beach.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Made from durable, easily cleanable EVA material, it's a totally maintenance-free vessel, ready to handle whatever messes your beach day has in store for you and your family. And with the BOGG BAG's soft shoulder straps, you won't have to worry about the weight of all your provisions causing you any discomfort.
One Amazon reviewer raved "[I] love love love this bag! I saw a lady carrying it while on vacation and got on Amazon and ordered mine right away. Was delivered in a little over a week and is great quality. Thick and durable. Comes with three zipper Pockets that you can arrange anywhere you want inside the bag."
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
To buy: amazon.com, $150
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.