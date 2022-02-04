This Thermal Underwear Set Is Soft, Lightweight, and Moisture-wicking — and It's Up to 46% Off
Whether you're an avid skier, someone who enjoys winter hikes, or a person who's always chilly during the colder months, you're probably familiar with thermal underwear, sometimes known as long johns. There's no shortage of thermal underwear on the market, especially on Amazon, and after scouring customer reviews, we've found some of the best, including this women's set that's deeply discounted right now. It's on sale for as little as $27, down from $50, so if you'll be traveling to a cold location soon, you'll want to pick this set up ASAP.
The Bodtek Women's Thermal Underwear Set is made from a soft, stretchy blend of polyester and spandex and has a heat-trapping fleece lining. Both the long-sleeve top and leggings are moisture-wicking, breathable, and odor-resistant, making them a great option if you're wearing them while exercising, skiing, hiking, or participating in other outdoor activities.
The set is available in six colors: black, gray, royal blue, baby pink, navy, and white. You can also shop a three pack of black, gray, and white sets for $80 if you want to stock up and save a few dollars. It comes in sizes XS to XXL, and a size chart with measurements will help you find the right fit.
To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $50)
Amazon shoppers speak highly of this set, with many complimenting its comfortable feel and effectiveness as a base layer on cold days. One reviewer said, "the fabric is super soft but thick enough to keep me warm." Another shopper who wore this set during a ski trip in West Virginia where temperatures were well below freezing said they "never got cold" while wearing it under their clothes and bibs.
If you're looking for thermal underwear that you can enjoy all winter long, whether you're hitting the slopes or just running around town in extremely cold weather, don't miss out on this set from Bodtek. Buy it while it's on sale for up to 46 percent off.
