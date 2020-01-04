This Durable, Quick-drying Umbrella Will Save Your Rainy Travel Days

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

A travel umbrella that will keep you dry without taking up too much extra luggage space is hard to come by. However, the Metro Travel Umbrella from Blunt is a convenient option because of its size and durability. The unique design is windproof, quick-drying, and compact enough to throw in a tote bag, backpack, or suitcase.

Thanks to blunt tips that won't get caught on anything, the umbrella is not only easy to use in congested areas, but also safe for children. Plus, with a radial tensioning system in the canopy, it's strong enough to withstand harsh winds up to 55 mph.

Still, one of the most impressive features of this umbrella is its ability to dry quickly, due to a durable and water-resistant pongee fabric. There's nothing worse than coming inside from the rain and having to deal with an umbrella that's soaking wet. When I use this umbrella, I simply have to shake off the excess water a few times, and within minutes, it's dry enough to put back in my bag.

Amazon shoppers have raved about the convenience of this umbrella. "What I like the most about this umbrella is that water is easily shaken off before I close [it]. I’ve never had this happen before with umbrellas. With a little twirling and opening and closing, [it's] almost 100% dry," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper explained why this umbrella is particularly convenient for travel, saying that it allowed them to "maneuver crowded streets" with ease.

