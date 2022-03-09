Amazon Shoppers Love This Soft Travel Blanket That Easily Attaches to Your Luggage
If you're always cold on airplanes, you may want to invest in a high-quality travel blanket, especially if you're a frequent flier or have a long-haul flight coming up. There are many factors to consider when shopping for a travel blanket: You'll want to find an option that is both cozy and comfortable enough to sleep with, but also compact and lightweight since you'll have to carry it around. Luckily, the Blue Hills Travel Blanket ticks all those boxes and then some.
Made from an ultra-soft microfiber material, the travel essential is so lightweight and warm, one Amazon shopper called it "perfection." The blanket measures 70 inches wide by 56 inches long, making it "big enough to completely cover you and have lots of spare blanket to cuddle up under," according to one customer. Plus, it's resistant to stains and wrinkles, so it'll remain in top shape even after many trips.
What's more, the soft blanket can easily be rolled up to fit inside its corresponding carrying case for added convenience. The case is fully waterproof and comes with a built-in luggage belt, which allows you to attach it to the outside of your backpack or suitcase, so you don't have to waste much-needed luggage space. Even better, the blanket and case have a combined weight of less than one pound, so they won't add bulk to your personal item or carry-on.
Hundreds of shoppers love this blanket, and it's even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge. One traveler shared that they used it on two overnight air trips in one month, and it's "so compact," they could attach it to the side of their backpack without any additional bulk. They added: "It may be thin, but unrolled the blanket covered me from head to toe, and it kept me warm. I used this on my bed at the hotel for extra heat."
And it's not just a great accessory to bring on flights; shoppers said it's perfect for chilly train rides and camping trips too. Others noted they used it on long road trips, and some reviewers love the blanket so much that they use it every day. One reviewer said it is a "necessity," while another called it the "perfect travel blanket."
There are five colors to choose from: navy, black, gray, royal blue, and pink. Plus, it's affordable — you can snag one of the travel blankets for only $26, or if you're traveling with a companion, you can buy a two-pack for just $44.
