These Comfy Slip-on Sneakers With No Break-in Period Are Just $21 Right Now

Traveling involves a lot of walking, whether it be locating your gate in a busy airport terminal, taking in the sights on a tour of a new city, or simply just trying to navigate to a restaurant without the help of your smartphone GPS. Keeping this in mind, you'll want to pack supportive shoes that will get you to your destination comfortably (and pair well with all of your outfits). For nearly 20,000 Amazon shoppers, that's the Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneakers, which just happen to be on sale right now.

You can get a pair of the best-selling women's sneakers for up to 49 percent off when you shop now, a discount that brings their $40 price tag down to a wallet-friendly $21. This massive deal is only currently only applicable to the white washed canvas version, which is available in sizes 6 to 11 and includes half and wide sizing. But you'll find that the sneakers' other 70 colors and prints have various markdowns — so pay close attention when adding them to your cart.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $40)

A favorite for their slip-on style and lightweight construction, the Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneakers boast breathable canvas uppers with elasticized vamps in place of traditional laces, allowing you to easily slide your feet in and out, and creating a customized-feeling fit. They're also enhanced with a flexible-yet-durable rubber outsole, so the sneakers move with your natural stride without restricting it.

On the inside, the sneakers' cushioned footbeds provide all-around comfort and support to your arches, heels, and toes. This will keep your feet pain-free, even on long travel days, especially when you'll be doing quite a bit of walking. Shoppers were happy to report that the Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneakers have roomy toe boxes but taper slightly in the heels to promote stability and prevent your feet from falling out. And, unlike many traditional canvas sneakers, the Marley shoes feature a unique contrasting stitch along the body, giving them a vintage look that will instantly elevate your favorite casual travel outfits.

"They are the comfiest shoes I own," an Amazon shopper raved, who noted that they donned the sneakers on multiple trips to Disneyland and other vacations. "And they go with everything. They're easy to clean too!" Chiming in, another reviewer wrote, "I've been walking around in them all day and they are not rubbing my feet anywhere; They're really comfortable right out of the box." Similarly, a third customer added, "I'm on my feet [for] a good portion of the day and these are comfy and allow me to move as needed. [There's] no pinching, which is amazing, since my toes are so wide."

Further vouching for their comfort, a shopper mentioned, "I have not once gotten a blister or sore feet from them." They even earned a seal of approval from a traveler who said the shoes "surpassed my expectations" when they wore them on a trip to Paris. In their review, they noted that they were looking for shoes that would "help get me through airport security quickly" and "be comfortable and stylish enough for lots of city walking," and exclaimed, "These shoes fit the bill in spades."

Another traveler added, "I would recommend this shoe for anyone traveling as [their] go-to shoe." A final reviewer was happy to report that they "wore them on a trip from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday for a week and they were great," and was excited to share that they "did not have to break these in."

There are thousands of more glowing reviews where that came from. Get the Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneakers on Amazon today while they're up to 49 percent off, and prepare to be amazed at just how comfy they really are.

At the time of publishing, the price was $21.