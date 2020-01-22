These Waterproof Leather Boots Will Transform Your Winter Wardrobe (Video)

If you live in a cold climate, dealing with rain, snow, and ice is an inescapable part of the winter season. From insulated parkas to snow boots, there are plenty of ways to stay warm and dress for the elements. But clothing and accessories meant for winter weather often sacrifice style in order to keep you warm and dry. However, brands like Blondo, which is sold at retailers like Nordstrom and Zappos, allow you to have the best of both worlds, since they make stylish leather boots that are also waterproof.

Blondo's Chelsea-style boots for men and women are a winter wardrobe staple that will not only elevate any outfit, but will be sure to keep your feet dry thanks to their waterproof construction.

Women's Emelia Waterproof Chelsea Bootie

A sleek, pointed-toe leather bootie will go with any outfit just about any time of year, but this type of shoe is undoubtedly a winter wardrobe essential. Elastic panels on the sides of the boot make slipping them on and off a breeze, as well as allow for a secure, comfortable fit. Whether you go with black leather, black patent, black and white snakeskin, or red snakeskin, no one will guess you're wearing waterproof boots.

One Nordstrom shopper praised the comfort and durability of the boots. "I bought these in black and am in love with them! Very comfortable and wear really well. No scratches in the leather, [and they] look new after multiple wears."

To buy: nordstrom.com, $162

Men's Grant Waterproof Chelsea Boot

To buy: nordstrom.com, $150

These Men's Chelsea boots are made from smooth, waterproof nubuck leather. They feature an elastic panel on one side and zipper on the other, making them supremely easy to take on and off. Go for black or dark brown to match your sleek, polished style or choose Dark taupe suede for a slightly rugged look.

A Nordstrom reviewer called these boots "hip and handsome" and praised their "clean but rich lines."

