You’d Never Guess These Boots Are Waterproof — and They’re 40% Off at Nordstrom

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

You shouldn't have to sacrifice style for function all winter long when it comes to footwear. Luckily, Blondo makes stylish waterproof shoes that give you the best of both worlds. Even better, these boots are currently 40% off as part of Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale.

The Nada Waterproof Knee High Boot from Blondo is the perfect weather-resistant boot for winter, although it looks nothing like your typical rain or snow boot. With its stacked heel, waterproof leather upper, and slip-resistant sole, these suede boots will add a stylish edge to your outfits this winter while protecting you from the elements.

Related: Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Amazing Travel Deals — Here’s What to Shop

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $130 (originally $220)

Blondo is known for its waterproof leather boots, from booties to knee highs like the Nada Boot. This particular boot is available in black or dark grey suede.

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

A side zipper makes slipping in and out of the boots far easier, a common complaint of many tall boots. The rubber sole has grips that will prevent you from slipping on pavement, no matter what kind of weather is thrown your way. Plus, a cushioned footbed makes them easy to wear and walk in all day.

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.