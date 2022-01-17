You'd Never Guess These Stylish Leather Boots Are Waterproof — and They're on Sale Right Now
A pair of boots that can take you seamlessly through rainy and snowy days while still offering an elevated look can be hard to find. Luckily, Blondo is known for its comfortable waterproof footwear that never compromises on style. And right now, a Nordstrom shopper-loved pair of boots is on sale for $100, just in time to give your winter wardrobe an upgrade.
The Blondo Dagger Waterproof Boots are made from waterproof leather, making them a great option for all seasons, but especially winter. They have a lug sole that has plenty of traction and a ¾ inch platform that adds just a bit of height. The boots also have side zippers and pull-on tabs that make them easy to get on and off.
They're available in black, olive green, and cognac nubuck leather, black and wine red leather, and light tan suede, so whether you're looking for a neutral option that will easily become a wardrobe staple or a statement piece to brighten up your closet, you can easily find it in these boots. They run in sizes 5.5 to 12, although some sizes are already selling out, so we recommend shopping soon if you're interested in the boots.
Nordstrom shoppers love these boots, with many complimenting their comfort and style. One shopper raved about how the boots fared on a recent trip. "I bought these quickly as I was going to Europe and I needed new rain boots. I liked these because I could wear them everyday and still be fashionable," they wrote. "I walked around 10 miles a day in these bad boys and I looked good doing it all while staying dry."
Another reviewer emphasized just how great the boots feel. "These boots are perfect, so very comfortable they feel like cushion-y pillows."
If you're looking for a versatile pair of boots that you can dress up or down all winter long, check out this surprisingly waterproof pair from Blondo, especially while it's on sale for 33 percent off.
