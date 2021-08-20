I'm a Travel Editor, and This Is My All-time Favorite Face Mask

I first started wearing this mask in the summer of 2020, when I moved back to New York City and was wearing a face covering every time I left the house, including outdoors. And while the mid-summer Brooklyn heat wasn't the most comfortable atmosphere for any part of my body, I was surprised at how breathable this mask remained, even after wearing it for hours. Another plus: Since it's made from lightweight material, it's easy to clean and stands up to frequent washings (whether that's in the washing machine or a quick hand wash and air dry). A year later, I'm still wearing this mask daily, on public transportation, at the gym, and more, and it's as comfortable as ever.