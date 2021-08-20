I'm a Travel Editor, and This Is My All-time Favorite Face Mask
Since mask mandates have returned in many states, it's become important once again to find a comfortable, protective face mask that you can wear for both everyday activities and travel. I'm a travel editor, and I've been wearing the Bloch Soft Stretch Reusable Face Mask for over a year now. It's still the mask I always reach for, no matter where I'm going.
The Bloch Soft Stretch Reusable Face Mask is made from a blend of polyester zinc and cotton, which provides a soft, comfortable feel on the skin while remaining breathable. It has two layers, which means that it's suitable to wear on most airlines. You can find a custom fit with this mask, thanks to adjustable ear loops that don't tug or chafe on the ears. It's also conducive to double-masking, should you choose to wear multiple masks on flights or public transportation.
I first started wearing this mask in the summer of 2020, when I moved back to New York City and was wearing a face covering every time I left the house, including outdoors. And while the mid-summer Brooklyn heat wasn't the most comfortable atmosphere for any part of my body, I was surprised at how breathable this mask remained, even after wearing it for hours. Another plus: Since it's made from lightweight material, it's easy to clean and stands up to frequent washings (whether that's in the washing machine or a quick hand wash and air dry). A year later, I'm still wearing this mask daily, on public transportation, at the gym, and more, and it's as comfortable as ever.
To buy: amazon.com, $16 for pack of three
Amazon shoppers agree that this mask is an essential face covering to keep in your rotation, complimenting its comfort and durability, as well as how well it fits a variety of face sizes. "I'm a petite woman with a small face, and most masks I've tried are too large," one reviewer wrote. "This one fits perfectly to my face. But those with larger faces might also like it — my fiancé has a wider face and thinks it is comfortable too. The ear straps easily adjust for wider faces."
Another reviewer complimented the scalloped design, which doesn't obstruct your vision while you're wearing it. "I like how [it] dips down so you don't feel like the mask is creeping up toward your eyes," they wrote. If you're looking for a comfortable, breathable mask for everyday wear, this version from Bloch is worth checking out. And for just $16 for a pack of three, you can easily have several masks on hand at any time, or you can outfit your family and friends with these face coverings.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.