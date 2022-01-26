Pet Owners Say This Cushioned Car Seat Is the Secret to Stress-free Road Trips With Their Dogs
Traveling with a pet comes with a slew of challenges — some of them anticipated, but many of them unpredictable. And no matter how well-behaved your dog is, there's something about riding in the car that tends to make them particularly restless. If you're someone who enjoys bringing your pup along on road trips, Amazon shoppers recommend investing in the BloBlo Dog Car Seat for your next adventure.
The highly rated cushioned pet booster seat ensures that your furry friend has a comfortable and safe spot for the duration of your journey, and it manages to minimize their travel anxiety and prevent them from wandering around the car. The easy-to-install model, which is best suited for small- and medium-sized pups with its 22-inch by 20-inch by 12-inch frame, has adjustable straps that secure it to your vehicle's interior and a small lead with a clip that attaches to your pet's harness to keep them buckled in.
The car seat is designed to surround your dog with protective padding and is made from an Oxford cloth material that is both comfortable and durable, even against anxious chewers and scratchers. If messes do arise, the pet car seat is machine washable and has a removable mat for speedy cleaning. Both sides are equipped with a spacious pocket to store your dog's essentials, and it can actually double as a travel dog bed.
To buy: amazon.com, $69
Reviewers were impressed with how seamless the car seat made their road trips, noting that it kept their dogs stabilized and relaxed during long, bumpy rides. "[I] needed a bed that she had some leg room in but also had support for her to rest her head on," said an Amazon shopper who tested the BloBlo seat on a road trip from Pennsylvania to Washington. "This bed was perfect. My ~20-pound pug fit perfectly in it. The bed had nice padding for the bumps in the road as well as not worrying she'd smack her head on the door or anything. She slept most of the time! The adjustable straps were great with keeping the bed in the back seat."
Another wrote, "As I was putting the car seat in my car, Sneakers jumped right in and made himself at home. He loves it! It was easy to install, and very well made; excellent quality." They added that the side pockets are "very roomy" and can hold essentials like toys, treats, a leash, and more.
The car seat also got a seal of approval from a pet owner with a particularly sensitive pup. "I had to move to a front doggie seat for my car because Lola gets carsick (excessive drooling, car aversion)," they explained in their review, adding, "I was initially worried about the small dog rating. Lola is 42 pounds. But the BloBlo car seat and its bumpers are perfectly sized for my 4Runner front bucket seat, luxuriously bulging off the sides a bit but no sloppy overhang. Lola's body curls up nicely into the basket part of the seat, while the bumpers provide her a cushion on which to lay her head."
It also helped one stubborn dog learn to love car rides. "When I was putting it together, my dog was climbing on top of it like she loved it already," another customer shared. "She hated car rides and would get so upset, but I took her out on this car seat twice yesterday and her behavior was dramatically more positive. She was even falling asleep in it on the way home from the park."
Enjoy the open road with your dog and shop the pet owner-approved BloBlo Dog Car Seat at Amazon.