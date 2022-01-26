Pet Owners Say This Cushioned Car Seat Is the Secret to Stress-free Road Trips With Their Dogs

Reviewers were impressed with how seamless the car seat made their road trips, noting that it kept their dogs stabilized and relaxed during long, bumpy rides. "[I] needed a bed that she had some leg room in but also had support for her to rest her head on," said an Amazon shopper who tested the BloBlo seat on a road trip from Pennsylvania to Washington. "This bed was perfect. My ~20-pound pug fit perfectly in it. The bed had nice padding for the bumps in the road as well as not worrying she'd smack her head on the door or anything. She slept most of the time! The adjustable straps were great with keeping the bed in the back seat."