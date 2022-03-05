Adventure Travelers Swear By This Portable Charger That Also Works as a Flashlight and Compass
Whether you're lost in an unfamiliar city and need to look up directions or are simply bored sitting at the airport waiting for your flight to take off, there's nothing worse than your phone dying when you need it most. That's why many travelers always make sure they pack a portable charger for every trip. These handy gadgets will keep your electronics juiced up while you're on the go.
Like most high-tech devices, portable power banks tend to be on the pricier side, which is why we're so excited to see that one of Amazon's best-selling options, the Blavor Solar Power Bank is on sale right now. More than 20,000 shoppers have given the handheld charger their seal of approval thanks to its compact size, long battery life, and extra safety features. And right now, it's on sale for more than 30 percent off.
While you can charge the power bank by plugging it into an outlet, the clever product is also solar-powered and can get additional power from sunlight. Shoppers say it takes longer to charge via solar, but it does have a handy green light indicator that lets you know when it's charging.
The portable charger is also waterproof, shockproof, and dustproof. It even comes with a compass attached, so you can avoid getting lost while you're out and about, and it can easily be clipped to the outside of your backpack. All of these smart details make many adventures say it's the perfect power bank to bring camping, hiking, and for other outdoor activities.
To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $45)
One customer said it's "perfect for backpacking, camping, and road trips," while another called the device "a must-have if you love the rural outdoors." A third reviewer wrote, "This charger is great for on the go. I bring it everywhere with me, and it comes in handy all the time. The battery life is long enough to last you the day, and the solar panel is an added bonus to an already solid product."
You can charge your devices with the power bank four different ways. There are three different ports: a Dual USB, Micro USB, and Type C, or if your phone is wirelessly-enabled, you can simply place it on top of the charger, and it will start charging. Even better, the solar power bank also has a built-in dual LED flashlight that can light up to 164 feet and provide up to 100 hours of run time on a single charge.
The Blavor Solar Power Bank is normally $45, but it's currently marked down to $30. What's more, you can get an additional 10 percent off when you clip the extra coupon when checking out, meaning you can get the top-rated portable charger for only $27 right now. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so we suggest adding it to your cart ASAP if you want to score the charger at such a steep discount.