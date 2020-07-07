12 Black-owned Travel, Fashion, and Accessories Brands to Know and Support

Blackout Day, a campaign that encourages people to only buy from Black-owned businesses for an entire day in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, will take place on July 7. With that in mind, we're sharing 12 amazing Black-owned brands, specializing in everything from fashion to luggage to accessories, and all of which you can support today and every day.

If you're in the market for new luggage, for example, head over to Made Leather Co. or Mifland for stunning leather bags that are both stylish and durable enough to take you all over the world. And if your wardrobe needs an update, grab some chic heels or flats from Rebecca Allen or a minimalist swimsuit from Jade Swim.

Keep reading for 12 Black-owned brands that sell incredible products you'll want to add to your travel wardrobe ASAP.

Mifland

Mifland is known for its modern, utilitarian bags and leather accessories, including structured rucksacks, duffels, and belt bags. Founder Tobi Egberongbe used his experience and passion for design, photography, architecture, and contemporary furniture to create this brand, which sources materials from both Atlanta and New York.

Made Leather Co.

Lenise Williams founded Made Leather Co. after discovering the leather artisans and tanneries in Marrakech, Morocco. She launched the brand back in Atlanta, though she ethically sources all her leather from Morocco. You can shop Made Leather Co. for beautiful handbags, briefcases, duffels, and more.

Tote & Carry

Tote & Carry's leather Travel Sets are available in a rainbow of rich colors, so whether you're looking for a bold backpack and duffel duo or a neutral arsenal of bags that will go with anything, there's an option for you. The brand, co-founded by Anthony Dennis, a stylist and tailor, and Tony Rey, an artist and entrepreneur, also makes crossbody and messenger bags that are essential accessories for travel or everyday use.

Ashya

All made in New York City, Ashya's stunning leather belt bags, crossbody bags, and passport holders will upgrade your travel looks. Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece founded the brand in 2017, with the goal of diversifying cultural perspectives through their designs.

Vavvoune

It doesn't get more chic than Vavvoune, especially when it comes to the brand's gorgeous and practical handbags, belt bags, and wallets. Founder Valerie Blaise designs these stunning pieces at home in Brooklyn, New York, and donates leather scraps to art programs across the country.

Mind the Cork

Mind the Cork is a London-based brand, available on Etsy and specializing in environmentally friendly home and travel accessories made from cork. Whether you're looking for a sleek cardholder or a zippered pouch, you can't go wrong with these items that are both stylish and ecologically sound. Jenny Espirito Santo, the brand's founder and designer, says cork is one of the world's most underrated materials.

Kingsley Leather

Kingsley Thompson, founder of Kingsley Leather, is known for his handcrafted leather wallets, belts, and accessories. We love the polished look of his products, many of which also happen to be perfect for travel, including the leather keychain and sunglasses case.

Salone Monet

Salone Monet makes chic nude heels in an inclusive range of six shades, since the brand believes "every woman should know the effortless style of a thoughtfully designed nude shoe that highlights her complexion." And while some styles are currently sold out, we're bookmarking the brand for when items are restocked.

Rebecca Allen

Founder Rebecca Allen created her namesake brand after not being able to find the perfect nude shoe for her own skin tone. Now, shoppers can browse everything from pumps to flats to strappy sandals in five nude shades.

Nubian Skin

Ade Hassan founded Nubian Skin to provide lingerie, hosiery, and swimwear that's accessible for people of all skin tones. The soft organic cotton bralettes and briefs will become essentials for both travel and everyday use, and you'll want to shop the stunning nude swimwear for your next vacation.

Jade Swim

Founded by fashion editor and stylist Brittany Kozerski, Jade Swim is a gorgeous swimwear brand that offers minimalist suits made from luxe fabrics. In addition to being classically stylish, these suits retain their shape, provide UV protection, and resist damage from chlorine and sunscreen.

Harlem Candle Co.