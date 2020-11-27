7 Black Friday Bedding Deals for Hotel-quality Sleep

After an exhausting day of traveling, one of the best feelings is kicking off your shoes and settling into a freshly made bed. Plush pillows, crisp white sheets, and a fluffy duvet are the ingredients to a restful night’s sleep that only the highest quality bedding can provide. But you don’t have to go on a trip to experience that feeling of complete relaxation; simply upgrade your bedding at home while prices at top brands are the best they’ve been all year.
This Black Friday, there are thousands of deals on cozy bedding, like the Signature Duvet Cover from Looma for 24% off and the Down Mattress Topper from Parachute for 20% off. The coronavirus pandemic has put several trips on hold, so don’t wait until your next vacation to enjoy the little luxuries of traveling.
Keep scrolling to shop the best Black Friday bedding deals the internet has to offer this year.
Made from 100% long-staple cotton, this duvet cover with pillow shams goes “beyond expectations,” according to customers. The buttery-soft cotton is comfortable and breathable enough for all seasons and eliminates those sweaty, overheated moments in the middle of the night.
To buy: looma.com, from $142 (originally from $182)
This ethically sourced comforter gives bedding that extra-luxe look. The double-needle stitching ensures it doesn’t shed its medium-weight goose down feathers and adds extra support for lasting quality.
To buy: wayfair.com, $120 (originally $300)
A handwoven throw blanket works for all seasons, but it’s especially necessary in the winter. Toss it on a bedside bench or drape it at the foot of the bed for a cozy touch.
To buy: burrow.com, $72 with code DEALS (originally from $79)
Upgrade your mattress to five-star quality with this fluffy mattress topper from Parachute. This feather-filled topper adds an extra three inches to your mattress for a more plush bed that surrounds you in comfort.
To buy: parachute.com, $287 (originally $359)
If layers of blankets aren’t enough to stay toasty on a chilly night, an electric blanket is the extra boost of warmth your bedding needs. This heated blanket is easy to use, with remote-control access and adjustable temperature settings for your perfect night’s sleep.
To buy: Sunbeam Heated Blanket, amazon.com, $55 (originally $60)
Sheets are arguably the most important part of bedding because you come in contact with them the most. You won’t regret investing in breathable sateen sheets that have an ultra-smooth and cozy feel, and shoppers say that “nothing compares” to Brooklinen’s set.
To buy: brooklinen.com, from $112 (originally from $139)
Casper’s all-in-one soft and supportive pillow was designed with superior comfort in mind. The pillow-in-pillow design features an inner pillow for extra head and neck support and an outer pillow that provides a cushioned exterior.
To buy: casper.com, $59 (originally $65)