These Shearling-lined Birkenstock Clogs Are My Go-to Winter Shoes — Here's Why
If you're looking for a pair of shoes you can easily slip on for everyday errands, long walks, or travel that will keep you warm without adding all the extra bulk of boots, check out these shearling-lined clogs from Birkenstock. The shopper-loved brand is known for its comfortable cork-soled sandals and clogs, and this winterized version of the classic Boston style is yet another must-have — trust me.
The Birkenstock Boston Shearling Clogs are made with a suede exterior, soft shearling lining, and an EVA sole that's both lightweight and shock-absorbing. As with all Birkenstocks, the clogs feature an anatomical cork footbed that molds to your foot, making them even more comfortable over time. Plus, the rubber-like sole has plenty of traction for wet and icy weather.
From the moment I first slipped the clogs on after picking them up during the holiday season, I knew I'd be wearing them all winter long. The shearling is soft, cozy, and genuinely keeps my feet warm without overheating. They're comfortable to wear with or without socks, making them a particularly versatile option whether I'm heading out for the day or just taking a walk around the block.
The clogs are available in six colors at Zappos, including basics like black with black shearling and gray with white, as well as bolder options like maroon with matching shearling and pink with white. They run in sizes 36 to 46 for men and women (that's 5-5.5 to 12-12.5 in US sizing) in both narrow and regular versions.
To buy: zappos.com, $165
Shoppers love this cozy take on the classic Birkenstock Boston clogs, with many complimenting their comfort and style. "They are warm enough to wear outside, but not so hot that they make my feet sweat when worn inside. They are perfect for fall and winter," one reviewer wrote. They added, "I cannot recommend these shoes enough."
Another shopper pointed out that the shoes are a great alternative to winter boots if you're looking for something lighter and easier to wear. "I live in Michigan and get tired of wearing my Uggs; these are the next best thing," they wrote. "I've been wearing these without socks in February and my feet are cozy warm."
Thanks to their plush comfort and timeless style, these cold weather-ready clogs are sure to be a go-to footwear pick all season — I know they will be for me. Just be sure to shop soon, because some sizes and colors are already selling out.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.