These Comfy Clogs Have Been Going Viral on TikTok — and They're Perfect for Travel

From dad sneakers to pillow slides, supportive "ugly" shoes have been trending over the last few years, proving that comfort is ultimately more important than style when it comes to footwear. With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that the latest unexpected shoe to go viral is the Birkenstock Boston Clogs.

The classic comfy kicks have been all over social media the past few months, racking up millions of views and likes on both TikTok and Instagram. Since the clogs have been around for decades and were super popular back in the '90s, there's a good chance you may already have a pair in the back of your closet, but if you don't, we suggest adding them to your cart ASAP because the fall's "It" shoe is already selling out.

It's easy to see why the cozy shoes have made such a comeback. Not only do they have cork footbeds that are both supportive and comfortable, but they also have super soft suede uppers that have adjustable straps so you can find a custom, secure fit. Along with providing ample arch support, the clogs also have raised toe bars in the footbeds to help your feet grip the shoes and not slide out as you walk.

To buy: zappos.com, nordstrom.com, and amazon.com, $155

The comfortable clogs are ultra-lightweight and weigh only 12 ounces per pair. Plus, the slip-on design makes them ideal for getting through airport security checkpoints, so it makes sense that one Amazon shopper called them "the best travel shoes."

And the fact that the unisex shoes are super versatile and can be worn with practically anything? Even better! "These shoes are great! [They're] Comfortable and go with everything," one Zappos shopper raved, who added, "I have not taken them off, [and I] wear them to work, errands, and even walked for miles on a recent trip and couldn't believe how comfortable they are."

There are a variety of colors available including black, gray, and taupe, and the popular shoes are available at Amazon, Nordstrom, and Zappos. Just be aware that certain styles and sizes are already sold out, so if you want to have a pair in your rotation this fall, you'll have to act fast. And seeing as how one Nordstrom shopper said they are so comfortable, "once you put these on, your feet forget that they are in shoes," you definitely won't regret the purchase.

