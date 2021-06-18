These Classic Birkenstock Sandals Are Available in New Colors Just in Time for Summer
While we're always on the lookout the best comfortable shoes to wear both everyday and while traveling, Birkenstocks have always topped our list for comfy, easy-to-walk-in sandals. The Arizona style, in particular, is stylish, versatile, and comes in plenty of both neutral and bold colorways in men's and women's sizing.
The Arizona Split and Arizona Split Hex styles are both now available in a variety of colorblock styles, including white and gold, black and white, tan, pink, and orange, and more. These slip-on sandals have long been a shopper favorite for their comfortable cork-latex footbed, adjustable straps, and lightweight, shock-absorbing outsole, making them easy to wear and walk in for hours.
Shoppers are already complimenting the stylish look and comfortable feel of these colorblock sandals. "The split color combinations of the leather is unique and fun, but neutral enough they can go with just about any outfit," one reviewer wrote.
Another reviewer raved about the white and gold pair. "These Birkenstock Arizona Split sandals in gold and white are fantastic! I especially like the white lining on the foot pad, really great for summer. Doesn't feel or look as clunky as most Birks."
Keep scrolling for Birkenstock's stylish colorblock sandals, available right now at Zappos.
