Birdies’ New Sandals Are Perfect for All Kinds of Summer Adventures
With every summer comes new fashion and footwear launches, and although last year involved mostly loungewear and house shoes, we're excited to finally see some exciting seasonal drops that we can actually wear out in public, and, dare we say, on vacation. This includes a new release from one of our favorite footwear brands, Birdies, which is perhaps best known for its stylish yet ultra-comfortable flats. Just in time for warm weather, the brand has launched a slip-on sandal that you'll want to pack on every trip this summer, as well as incorporate into your daily wardrobe.
The slide-style sandals are available in four colors, and in leather, vegan leather, suede, and calf hair variations, all with a non-slip rubber sole and dual-density molded footbed for comfortable wear. You can shop them in sizes five through 12, half sizes included. With their lightweight construction, added details for comfort, and stylish look, these sandals are a versatile must-have for all kinds of summer adventures. And although they're are a new addition to Birdies' footwear line, they're already racking in rave reviews. "These sandals are cute and also have good arch support and are so comfortable to walk in! Liked them so much I bought a second color," one shopper wrote.
Another shopper emphasized that the sandals needed no break-in time, making them an ideal option for upcoming summer travel. "I took them out of the box, put them on my feet and wore them all day. So comfortable!"
Keep scrolling to see more of Birdies' new sandal launch, and to shop each pair.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.