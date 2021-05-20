Birdies’ New Sandals Are Perfect for All Kinds of Summer Adventures

With every summer comes new fashion and footwear launches, and although last year involved mostly loungewear and house shoes, we're excited to finally see some exciting seasonal drops that we can actually wear out in public, and, dare we say, on vacation. This includes a new release from one of our favorite footwear brands, Birdies, which is perhaps best known for its stylish yet ultra-comfortable flats. Just in time for warm weather, the brand has launched a slip-on sandal that you'll want to pack on every trip this summer, as well as incorporate into your daily wardrobe.